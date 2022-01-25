Dalkeith detached family home on the market
Our latest property of the week, in conjunction with The ESPC, is a tastefully presented three bedroom detached home in Dalkeith.
The property at 27 Thorny Crook Crescent is a family home with gardens and a driveway, located on a generous plot in a modern residential development in Dalkeith.
It features an entrance hallway, living room, kitchen/ dining room, three bedrooms, an en-suite shower room, a family bathroom, and a ground floor WC/utility room.
A spokesperson for selling agent MOV8 said: "To the front, a good-sized lounge features carpeted flooring, plain coving and a central light fitting.
"Set across the rear of the floor plan, is a spacious dining room and kitchen, with French patio doors opening to the garden and easy maintenance flooring.
"The stylish kitchen includes fitted units, wood-effect worktops, a tiled surround, a sink with drainer, unit downlighting, and an integrated dishwasher, oven and five-ring gas hob.
“On the first floor, a spacious master bedroom overlooks the rear garden, and includes carpeted flooring, a built-in mirrored wardrobe, and a modern en-suite shower room.
"Two further carpeted bedrooms are set to either aspect, with rear-facing bedroom three also including a built-in mirrored wardrobe.
"A family bathroom has a front-facing window, and is fitted with a three-piece suite including a mains shower, tiled splash walls, a ladder-style radiator, and recessed spot lighting.”
To view this property, call MOV8 on 0131 253 2982.