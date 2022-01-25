Dalkeith detached family home on the market

The kitchen/ dining room.

The property at 27 Thorny Crook Crescent is a family home with gardens and a driveway, located on a generous plot in a modern residential development in Dalkeith.

It features an entrance hallway, living room, kitchen/ dining room, three bedrooms, an en-suite shower room, a family bathroom, and a ground floor WC/utility room.

A spokesperson for selling agent MOV8 said: "To the front, a good-sized lounge features carpeted flooring, plain coving and a central light fitting.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The large back garden.

"Set across the rear of the floor plan, is a spacious dining room and kitchen, with French patio doors opening to the garden and easy maintenance flooring.

"The stylish kitchen includes fitted units, wood-effect worktops, a tiled surround, a sink with drainer, unit downlighting, and an integrated dishwasher, oven and five-ring gas hob.

“On the first floor, a spacious master bedroom overlooks the rear garden, and includes carpeted flooring, a built-in mirrored wardrobe, and a modern en-suite shower room.

"Two further carpeted bedrooms are set to either aspect, with rear-facing bedroom three also including a built-in mirrored wardrobe.

Bathroom.

"A family bathroom has a front-facing window, and is fitted with a three-piece suite including a mains shower, tiled splash walls, a ladder-style radiator, and recessed spot lighting.”

To view this property, call MOV8 on 0131 253 2982.

27 Thorny Crook Crescent, Dalkeith.

One of the bedrooms.