Dandara awarded for site excellence for second time at Kirkliston development

Independent housebuilder Dandara has been recognised for the second time for site excellence at its Foxhall Gait development in Kirkliston, Edinburgh.

The development of modern family homes, which launched in February 2022, has received another highly regarded ‘Quality Recognition Award’ from Premier Guarantee, one of the UK’s leading warranty providers.

The housebuilder has been recognised for its high-quality standards across its Foxhall Gait site, acknowledging impressive site management, workmanship, health and safety and site tidiness.

Stuart Dallas, Head of Construction at Dandara East Scotland, commented: “Our site team is extremely hard working and consistent with their quality, so it is great to see that they have been recognised once again. The team is dedicated to maintaining high standards and building homes that buyers love. The development is situated in a great area, and I'm positive buyers will enjoy living here”.

Tony Williamson, Director of Sales at Dandara East Scotland, said: “To win another quality recognition award is a great achievement for the site team, as it demonstrates their consistency to provide high quality homes.

“Since commencing construction, we have welcomed many residents on site to view our show homes, all of which have been very pleased with the quality and high standards of the homes. A huge congratulations to the site team on their well-deserved award win”.

Foxhall Gait is located to the West of Edinburgh and is just a few minutes’ walk from Kirkliston’s town centre, where there is access to much-loved local eateries, supermarkets, and plenty of great schooling options.

There are currently a range of three, four and five bedroom homes available at Foxhall Gait, with prices starting from £324,995 for a three bedroom end terraced home. A number and incentives and moving schemes are also available.