Dandara East Scotland set to launch 124 new homes in Kirkliston
Dandara East Scotland is set to launch their latest development of 124 new homes in Kirkliston, at Foxhall Gait.
Friday, 25th February 2022, 1:00 pm
Updated
Friday, 25th February 2022, 2:59 pm
Lisa Archibald, head of sales at Dandara, said: “With so much interest ahead of the launch, we are very excited to be officially launching Foxhall Gait. Kirkliston is a thriving town. Our new range of homes are appealing to a wide range of buyers, including first time buyers and families.”
A selection of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes will be available. Each home comes with a private parking space or garage, a private garden, and PV panels - offering renewable energy for your home. See www.dandara.co.uk/foxhallgait or call 01313 415 665