Dandara launch new site in up-and-coming Wallyford

Independent housebuilder Dandara has unveiled its newest development, The Pines, an exciting new community in the rapidly growing village of Wallyford, East Lothian.

Offering an enchanting blend of idyllic countryside living and the convenience of being near the coast, this development features a selection of 87 two, three, four, and five-bedroom homes, perfect for families, downsizers, and first-time buyers.

Wallyford has experienced a surge in demand from people looking to relocate to the area. This increase is attributed to its transformation into a commuter belt settlement with easy access to Edinburgh, as well as its proximity to beautiful beaches and coastlines just a short distance away.

Selling off plan from Dandara’s Eskbank Gardens development in Eskbank, Midlothian, the first properties will be ready for occupancy in early 2025. Buyers can tour The Canna show home at Eskbank to experience this house style with two new showhomes planned for completion at Wallyford in early 2025.

The Pines street scene

Tony Williamson, Sales Director at Dandara East Scotland, said: “Wallyford has become increasingly popular due to its nearby amenities and excellent transport links. We are excited to release The Pines for off-plan sales, as it offers the perfect location for families and commuters.”

“We have received significant interest from buyers seeking a change of scenery and coastal living. The variety of homes available caters to everyone, so those interested in securing a home at The Pines should enquire soon.”

The Pines is close to a wealth of amenities and attractions, with access to both local shops in Wallyford and high street shopping in nearby Musselburgh. For a family day out, Musselburgh beach is a short drive away, and Edinburgh is under 30 minutes away by car. Wallyford Primary School, located directly opposite the development, and Wallyford High School are both within walking distance.

The Pines is conveniently located close to several key transport links, with the A1 offering easy access into Edinburgh and further afield to Glasgow and Stirling. Wallyford Train Station is just over a mile away from the development, with regular services to Edinburgh, Dunbar and North Berwick.

Prices start at £249,995 for a two-bedroom home and range up to circa £424,995 for a five-bedroom home. For more information about The Pines and the homes available, please visit www.dandara.com/the-pines or call 01316 082 978.