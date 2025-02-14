Dandara launches two new show homes with family living in mind

Independent housebuilder Dandara has just launched two new family show homes at its latest development, The Pines in Wallyford.

The development, which was launched for sale last summer, is appealing to a range of buyers, including a large number of families moving out of Edinburgh. 60% of reservations since launch have been by families, attracted to its popular East Lothian location and access back into Scotland’s capital. The new show homes are designed with the family market in mind – helping to show off life at The Pines.

Both five-bedroom show homes, The Canna and Shetland house types have been designed internally with family life in mind. Crafted by Revolution, the Shetland home showcases contemporary designs, incorporating rich and neutral colours throughout with wall panelling in some of the rooms, while the Canna utilises warm moss greens and soft greys throughout; a nod to the Scottish landscape on the doorstep.

In addition to the show homes, Dandara has also launched a new sales and marketing suite at The Pines, making it easier for prospective buyers to come and speak with the team about finding their next new home.

The Pines - Shetland kitchen

Tony Williamson, Sales Director at Dandara East Scotland, comments: “The Pines is a wonderful development of stylish new homes just seven miles east of Edinburgh. Ticking all the boxes for family life, the spacious homes are also well situated for nearby beaches and great schools.

“We launched last summer and now we are excited to unveil our new Shetland and Canna show homes, as well as our welcoming new sales and marketing suite – all making it easier for anyone looking to visit us and have a look around.

“Our new show homes have been beautifully designed and allow buyers to experience the high-quality homes on offer, as well as explore the development and local area beyond.”

The Shetland show home is an attractive home with a spacious hallway and living room. There is a study and cloak room that leads buyers into the main entertainment space – the kitchen and family dining area, which includes a utility room. This generous room gives families an inviting space to be together, as well as for entertaining, with French doors leading to the back garden.

The Pines - Canna kitchen

Upstairs five comfortably sized bedrooms, two with ensuites and one family bathroom mean there’s room for the whole family.

Joanne Davies-Jones, Sales Director at Revolution said: “As the house types here at The Pines are named after Scottish islands, it was important to continue that nod to Scotland’s landscape by incorporating those brilliant natural colours, whilst also keeping the design contemporary and modern.

“When designing a show home, you want to be able to insert as much of a ‘wow’ factor as possible, without alienating the buyer by making it too lavish or inaccessible. These homes will see plenty of visitors over the coming months, and the design has been executed in a way that allows each person that crosses the threshold to be able to imagine themselves living there.”

The Pines is close to a host of amenities and attractions, with access to both local shops in Wallyford and high street shopping in nearby Musselburgh. For a family day out, Musselburgh beach is a short drive away, and Edinburgh is under 30 minutes away by car. Wallyford Primary School, located directly opposite the development, and Wallyford High School are both within walking distance.

The Pines - Canna

Ideal for commuters, The Pines is located nearby to several key transport links, with the A1 offering easy access into Edinburgh and further afield to Glasgow and Stirling. Wallyford Train Station is just over a mile away from the development, with regular services to Edinburgh, Dunbar and North Berwick.

A collection of two, three, four and five bedroom homes are currently selling at The Pines, Wallyford, with prices starting from £249,995 for a two-bedroom home.

For more information about the homes available at The Pines, please visit www.dandara.com/wallyford or call 01316082978.