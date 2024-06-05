Danish-designed kitchen brand opens Morningside showroom

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of Edinburgh’s most successful interiors brands has marked a milestone in the growth of the business with the launch of a stylish new kitchen and bathroom showroom in Morningside.

Nordic Studio offers an exclusive collection of Danish-designed, high quality kitchens, made from sustainable materials with true craftsmanship and attention to detail.

The new showroom is a welcoming, beautifully-designed space which allows customers to browse design-led kitchens which sit perfectly in both period properties andcontemporary new builds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The venture is the latest launch from husband and wife team Mogens and Sofie Kleberg, owners of Bruntsfield furniture and lifestyle store Nordic Living by Biehl. The couple welcomed guests to the grand opening on a warm sunny evening, with a Nordic-themed menu of canapés prepared and served by Honeycomb & Co, using the showroom’s fully-functional kitchens and equipment to create some delicious bites during the event.

Mogens and Sofie Kleberg at the launch event for their Nordic Studio showroom in Morningside

The Morningside site offers customers an opportunity to browse the bespoke kitchens and appliances, plus bathrooms, solid wood flooring and lighting. Designed in-house and installed by the Nordic Studio trades team, everything in the showroom is usable, from ovens, hobs and hoods to sinks, fridges, dishwashers and even laundry machines.

It’s a stylish, inspiring space which showcases the streamlined and understated Nordic aesthetic that the brand is known for, combining practicality and efficiency with thoughtful and creative design details. These are high-end, beautifully-designed products, focused on clean lines and functionality - there’s even a collection of fire safety products in sleek monochrome and polished steel to complete the look.

From the paint colours and carefully-curated wall art to the striking Louis Poulsen pendant lighting, there’s plenty to please throughout and it’s designed to offer clients a relaxed and enjoyable way to choose their new kitchen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karel Külm, Lead Designer, Nordic Studio by Biehl commented: “I’m absolutely delighted to have our first Nordic Studio showroom open - it’s a stunning space, as beautiful as it is practical. I’d really encourage people to visit, to see (and feel) our solid wood kitchens, play around with the amazing appliances and learn more about why we’ve chosen these brands and products.

Guests were invited to the launch of Nordic Studio's new Morningside showroom

"We wanted to give customers a single destination to browse kitchens, find inspiration, and work with our team of experienced professionals to make their home renovations as straightforward as possible. The launch event was a great success and we loved welcoming so many of our clients, partners, suppliers and friends to our new base in Morningside.”

Mogens Kleberg, Director of Nordic Studio by Biehl commented: “We now employ a team of seventeen here in Edinburgh and it’s exciting to grow our business in the city that’s been our home for over six years. With further expansion for Nordic Living planned this summer, it’s been a busy year so far, and we’re looking forward to future growth across both brands.”