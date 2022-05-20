Front of property.

Delightful 5-bedroom period terraced house in top condition in a highly desirable seaside location

A beautifully presented and well-proportioned five-bedroom Victorian terraced house located in Joppa, just yards from Portobello promenade and beach.

By Gordon Holmes
Friday, 20th May 2022, 2:42 pm

Rarely available, the property has been lovingly maintained with many of the period features retained, including ornate cornicing, period fireplaces, and original sash and case windows.

The versatile accommodation is formed over two levels and on the ground floor comprises entrance vestibule, hallway, sitting room with bay window, dining room, kitchen, family room/fifth bedroom, and a WC, while the upper level features a spacious principal bedroom with bay window, further three double bedrooms, and a bathroom.

Externally, the property benefits from a professionally landscaped front garden, a fully enclosed, private rear garden, and generous cellar garden storage.

On the market with Coulters for offers over £675,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Joppa Road, Joppa

Hall and staircase.

Photo: Coulters

2. Joppa Road, Joppa

Sitting room.

Photo: Coulters

3. Joppa Road, Joppa

Sitting room.

Photo: Coulters

4. Joppa Road, Joppa

Period fireplace in sitting room.

Photo: Coulters

