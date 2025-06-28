This architecturally designed detached five-bedroom home at 28a Dirleton Avenue offers contemporary luxury in the very centre of North Berwick; just a short stroll from the local high street, train station, schools, golf courses and the beach.
Built to an outstanding standard, this stunning property combines sleek modern design with sustainable living, spread across three beautifully finished levels. The beautifully landscaped garden includes a large lawn area bordered by a mixture of mature specimen trees and pleached Magnolia trees, providing excellent privacy.
1. 28a Dirleton Avenue, North Berwick
The home is accessed via electric gates which welcome you to the beautifully landscaped garden which includes a large lawn area bordered by a mixture of mature specimen trees and pleached Magnolia trees providing excellent privacy. | Coulters Photo: ESPC
2. Family room
Down to the lower ground level where a spacious family room featuring a spectacular marble Chesney fireplace opens directly onto a beautifully landscaped South facing garden with a private terrace ideal for entertaining or relaxing in the sun. | Coulters Photo: ESPC
3. Kitchen/ family room
The heart of the home is the showstopping dining kitchen, expertly crafted by Naked Kitchens. Featuring walnut cabinetry, premium Dekton worktops and splashbacks, a large induction hob, double oven, and high quality fittings throughout. | Coulters Photo: ESPC
4. Garden
There is a large built in patio and a separate attractive pergola area with power for both heating and lighting. There are four Asgard high security garden sheds, the larger of which has power for heating and lighting. | Coulters Photo: ESPC
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.