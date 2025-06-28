Picture-perfect detached East Lothian five-bedroom home up for sale for offers over £1.3 million

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 28th Jun 2025, 04:55 BST

This picture-perfect detached East Lothian five-bedroom home is currently up for sale for offers over £1.3 million

This architecturally designed detached five-bedroom home at 28a Dirleton Avenue offers contemporary luxury in the very centre of North Berwick; just a short stroll from the local high street, train station, schools, golf courses and the beach.

Built to an outstanding standard, this stunning property combines sleek modern design with sustainable living, spread across three beautifully finished levels. The beautifully landscaped garden includes a large lawn area bordered by a mixture of mature specimen trees and pleached Magnolia trees, providing excellent privacy.

For viewings, call Coulters on 01620 671 837, or book an appointment online.

The home is accessed via electric gates which welcome you to the beautifully landscaped garden which includes a large lawn area bordered by a mixture of mature specimen trees and pleached Magnolia trees providing excellent privacy.

1. 28a Dirleton Avenue, North Berwick

The home is accessed via electric gates which welcome you to the beautifully landscaped garden which includes a large lawn area bordered by a mixture of mature specimen trees and pleached Magnolia trees providing excellent privacy. | Coulters Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
Down to the lower ground level where a spacious family room featuring a spectacular marble Chesney fireplace opens directly onto a beautifully landscaped South facing garden with a private terrace ideal for entertaining or relaxing in the sun.

2. Family room

Down to the lower ground level where a spacious family room featuring a spectacular marble Chesney fireplace opens directly onto a beautifully landscaped South facing garden with a private terrace ideal for entertaining or relaxing in the sun. | Coulters Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The heart of the home is the showstopping dining kitchen, expertly crafted by Naked Kitchens. Featuring walnut cabinetry, premium Dekton worktops and splashbacks, a large induction hob, double oven, and high quality fittings throughout.

3. Kitchen/ family room

The heart of the home is the showstopping dining kitchen, expertly crafted by Naked Kitchens. Featuring walnut cabinetry, premium Dekton worktops and splashbacks, a large induction hob, double oven, and high quality fittings throughout. | Coulters Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
There is a large built in patio and a separate attractive pergola area with power for both heating and lighting. There are four Asgard high security garden sheds, the larger of which has power for heating and lighting.

4. Garden

There is a large built in patio and a separate attractive pergola area with power for both heating and lighting. There are four Asgard high security garden sheds, the larger of which has power for heating and lighting. | Coulters Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:North BerwickEast LothianProperty
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice