Simple measures can help to protect your home while you enjoy summer in the garden (photo: Adobe)

In the last year alone, there has been a 26 per cent rise in the number of homes burgled while occupants were out in their garden.

So what’s the best way to keep your house secure while entertaining outside?

Security experts safe.co.uk offer timely tips to help protect a property while enjoying summer barbecues and parties.

Provide guests with a key safe code

For something on a lower budget that will provide ease of not having to go to the front door each time, buy a key safe and provide trusted guests with the code.

Remember to change the code every few weeks for extra security and get your guests into a routine of returning the key to the safe.

Avoid social media posts until afterwards

Thieves will monitor social media to look for easy opportunities. For a larger event, avoid providing too much detail of what’s planned.

If posting images on social media of the party, do this at the end or after the event is finished.

Don’t geotag your location or address on any posts

Be wary of who is following you and strengthen privacy settings on accounts.

Social posts can also lead to an insurance company refusing to pay out on any claims.

Lock the front door even if you have visitors

An open door is a burglar’s dream.

A video doorbell or CCTV that you can access through your phone is a good way to stay on top of who is around your house but not leave visitors waiting at the door.

Close windows

For anyone spending time in the garden, check windows are closed, particularly downstairs.

Sit in view of the house

Most gardens will already have a view of the back or side of the house.

But, for those with a complicated layout, try to place a seat that has sight of the inside and take occasional looks in that direction.