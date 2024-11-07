Dreaming of a New Home for Christmas? Muir Homes Offers Festive Move-In Ready Properties at The West Path, Pathhead

For those looking to celebrate this festive season in a new home, Muir Homes offers the perfect opportunity at West Path in Pathhead.

This tranquil new development combines the charm of rural living with convenient access to Edinburgh’s vibrant cultural scene and urban amenities, making it an ideal setting for families and professionals alike.

West Path offers a peaceful retreat with seamless connectivity just a 5-minute drive from the Edinburgh Bypass and 20 minutes from Edinburgh’s city centre, making it ideal for commuters. This tranquil development in Pathhead combines modern luxury with a close-knit community atmosphere, providing excellent local amenities including schools, restaurants, a bakery, a bowling green, and a pharmacy.

Families will appreciate the nearby Tynewater Primary School and access to a range of excellent primary and six secondary schools across Midlothian. With scenic walking routes, local pubs, activity centres, and outdoor attractions, West Path provides a balanced lifestyle, allowing residents to enjoy both the comforts of rural living and the excitement of city access.

The West Path, Pathhead

Homes available to move in before Christmas 2024 include The Wemyss, a four-bedroom detached home with a single garage and southwest-facing garden. This inviting home offers a spacious lounge, leading to an elegant open-plan kitchen and dining area with patio doors that open to the garden, perfect for entertaining over the holidays. Added conveniences include a utility room, WC, and an integrated garage. Upstairs, four well-designed bedrooms each feature integrated wardrobes, with the master suite offering a private en-suite—providing a luxurious retreat just in time for Christmas. Prices start at £380,000

The Dean, available to move in for Christmas at £385,000, is ideal for family living with its four bright, spacious bedrooms and single integral garage. A cozy lounge opens to an expansive open-plan family room, kitchen, and dining area, creating a warm setting for festive gatherings. With extra conveniences like a WC, utility room, and ample storage, this home is both stylish and practical. The master suite adds a touch of luxury with its en-suite bathroom and mirrored wardrobe doors.

The Cheviot, a three-bedroom detached home priced at £299,995, also offers the chance to celebrate the holidays in a brand-new space. Featuring a single garage, this home includes a front-facing lounge and a welcoming open-plan kitchen and dining area with patio doors leading to the garden, creating a perfect backdrop for holiday hosting. Practical touches include a utility room and downstairs WC, while the master bedroom suite, with its luxury integrated wardrobe and en-suite bathroom, completes this charming home, ideal for a festive move-in.

Ash Sheikh, Sales Director at Muir Homes, said: "We know many homebuyers dream of settling into a new home to feel warm and welcome this festive season. At Muir Homes, we’re committed to making that vision come true. With Christmas approaching, I would encourage anyone interested to speak with our expert sales team without delay so they can begin planning their first festive season in a beautiful new Muir home."