Rose Cottage is a charming four bedroom end-terraced home idyllically situated in the popular East Lothian countryside, just a couple of miles from the village of Gifford.

The property benefits from a spacious driveway with ample parking, and a private garden with an open outlook across the fields beyond. The cottage is set over two floors, with four well proportioned double bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite bathroom, a spacious living room, dining kitchen with island, and a family shower room.