Rose Cottage is a charming four bedroom end-terraced home idyllically situated in the popular East Lothian countryside, just a couple of miles from the village of Gifford.
The property benefits from a spacious driveway with ample parking, and a private garden with an open outlook across the fields beyond. The cottage is set over two floors, with four well proportioned double bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite bathroom, a spacious living room, dining kitchen with island, and a family shower room.
1. Rose Cottage
This property is situated close to the popular village of Gifford which is a picturesque and charming East Lothian conservation village full of character, historical buildings, and wide leafy streets. Walkers can enjoy scenic routes in the Gifford Community Woodlands or explore the many other walks and trails in the area. | Coulters/ ESPC
2. Living room
The spacious living room, with wood burning stove and window seating overlooking the garden. | Coulters/ ESPC
3. Garden
The property benefits from a spacious driveway with ample parking, and this private garden with an open outlook across the fields beyond. | Coulters/ ESPC
4. Kitchen
The property's charming kitchen, with island, range cooker and wood burning stove. | Coulters/ ESPC
