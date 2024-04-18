A rare opportunity has arisen to live in an inviting, five-bedroom detached home set in two acres of East Linton countryside, on the market for offers over £975,000.

Ashfield House presents a rarely available opportunity with generous accommodation with an appealing and flexible layout, set in wonderful grounds extending to approximately two acres with excellent privacy. There is ample parking and a detached double garage.

This impressive property is situated between North Berwick and East Linton in a peaceful and yet convenient location. The John Muir Way is accessed easily from the house for countryside walks, along with good transport links by road and also by rail from East Linton and Drem. The home is also within the catchment for the renowned North Berwick Primary and High School, with bus pick up.