East Lothian for sale: £1 million five-bedroom detached home set in two acres of East Linton countryside

Incredible East Lothian is yours for around £1 million

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 18th Apr 2024, 04:45 BST

A rare opportunity has arisen to live in an inviting, five-bedroom detached home set in two acres of East Linton countryside, on the market for offers over £975,000.

Ashfield House presents a rarely available opportunity with generous accommodation with an appealing and flexible layout, set in wonderful grounds extending to approximately two acres with excellent privacy. There is ample parking and a detached double garage.

This impressive property is situated between North Berwick and East Linton in a peaceful and yet convenient location. The John Muir Way is accessed easily from the house for countryside walks, along with good transport links by road and also by rail from East Linton and Drem. The home is also within the catchment for the renowned North Berwick Primary and High School, with bus pick up.

For viewings, call Coulters on 01620 671 837 or book an appointment online.

The extensive gardens will be appealing to families and the keen gardener and encompass a large pond which attracts a variety of wildlife, mature natural planting, areas of lawn, along with a sheltered stone patio, fruit cages and woodland garden.

1. Garden

Photo: Coulters

This well maintained home has been cleverly designed to take advantage of the stunning views over the extensive grounds. Pictured is the top-quality conservatory linking the kitchen and dining room with ample room for a sofa and relaxed dining area.

2. Conservatory

Photo: Coulters

The bright sitting room with picture window and an open fire providing an attractive focal point.

3. Sitting room

Photo: Coulters

The entrance to the driveway of this grand East Linton property. The property benefits from LPG central heating, with drainage to a private septic tank which is registered with SEPA.

4. Grand entrance

Photo: Coulters

