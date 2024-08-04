This charming four bedroom house at 10 Newbyth Steading is presented in excellent order with an appealing and flexible layout, located in a sought-after mature steading development close to popular towns and villages with countryside walks on the doorstep.
The established cottage style gardens to the front and rear add to the appeal of this stylish property and provide excellent privacy with planted borders and various areas to sit and enjoy the peaceful location.
1. 10 Newbyth Steading
This charming four bedroom house is presented in excellent order with an appealing and flexible layout. | Coulters/ ESPC
2. Kitchen
The large kitchen/breakfast room comes with an excellent range of fitted units, patio doors to the courtyard, an AIMS operated 3 oven Aga, LPG gas hob, electric oven, integrated dishwasher, washer/dryer and fridge freezer. | Coulters/ ESPC
3. Garden
The established cottage style gardens to front and rear add to the appeal of this stylish home and provide excellent privacy with planted borders and various areas to sit and enjoy the peaceful location. There is a Gabriel Ash Greenhouse and a useful shed. | Coulters/ ESPC
4. Sitting room
The sitting room inside this wonderful East Lothian property has a wood burning stove. | Coulters/ ESPC