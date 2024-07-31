This picture postcard home at 8 Dovecot Way comes with a garage and driveway and is set in a quiet cul-de-sac surrounded by beautifully maintained mature gardens within the charming and sought after East Lothian village.
1. 8 Dovecot Way, Pencaitland
Absolutely stunning and immaculately presented to a high standard, this five-bedroom detached villa with garage, summerhouse and driveway is set in a quiet cul-de-sac surrounded by beautifully maintained mature gardens within the charming and sought after East Lothian village of Pencaitland. | McKinnon Forbes/ ESPC
2. Sitting room
The lovely sitting room comes with a feature fireplace and living flame gas fire. | McKinnon Forbes/ ESPC
3. Gardens
The property is surrounded by fabulous gardens including a paved patio and lawn and there is a garage with long driveway providing ample off-street parking. | McKinnon Forbes/ ESPC
4. Summer house
This handy summer house in the garden of this impressive East Lothian property has electricity and is the perfect quiet and tranquil space to escape to for a while after a long hard day. | McKinnon Forbes/ ESPC
