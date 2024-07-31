East Lothian for sale: Charming five-bedroom detached cottage in Pencaitland with summerhouse

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 31st Jul 2024, 15:57 BST

Perfect for commuters, this charming, five-bedroom detached cottage in Pencaitland, set in picturesque gardens with a summerhouse, is currently available at offers over £445,000.

This picture postcard home at 8 Dovecot Way comes with a garage and driveway and is set in a quiet cul-de-sac surrounded by beautifully maintained mature gardens within the charming and sought after East Lothian village.

This property is in true move-in condition and offers flexible family accommodation. For viewings, you can book an appointment online.

Absolutely stunning and immaculately presented to a high standard, this five-bedroom detached villa with garage, summerhouse and driveway is set in a quiet cul-de-sac surrounded by beautifully maintained mature gardens within the charming and sought after East Lothian village of Pencaitland.

1. 8 Dovecot Way, Pencaitland

Absolutely stunning and immaculately presented to a high standard, this five-bedroom detached villa with garage, summerhouse and driveway is set in a quiet cul-de-sac surrounded by beautifully maintained mature gardens within the charming and sought after East Lothian village of Pencaitland. | McKinnon Forbes/ ESPC

Photo Sales
The lovely sitting room comes with a feature fireplace and living flame gas fire.

2. Sitting room

The lovely sitting room comes with a feature fireplace and living flame gas fire. | McKinnon Forbes/ ESPC

Photo Sales
The property is surrounded by fabulous gardens including a paved patio and lawn and there is a garage with long driveway providing ample off-street parking.

3. Gardens

The property is surrounded by fabulous gardens including a paved patio and lawn and there is a garage with long driveway providing ample off-street parking. | McKinnon Forbes/ ESPC

Photo Sales
This handy summer house in the garden of this impressive East Lothian property has electricity and is the perfect quiet and tranquil space to escape to for a while after a long hard day.

4. Summer house

This handy summer house in the garden of this impressive East Lothian property has electricity and is the perfect quiet and tranquil space to escape to for a while after a long hard day. | McKinnon Forbes/ ESPC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:East LothianProperty

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.