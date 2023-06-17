News you can trust since 1873
East Lothian for sale: Charming former 1830s mill house in Garvald with tranquil gardens and stream

East Lothian cottage comes with large dining conservatory overlooking the tranquil garden and stream
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 17th Jun 2023, 11:00 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2023, 11:03 BST

This charming former 1830s mill house in Garvald with a large dining conservatory overlooking the tranquil garden and stream to the rear of the property, is currently for sale at offers over £630,000.

Appletree Cottage is surrounded by beautiful countryside, and set in almost an acre of idyllic grounds. There is a wonderful mature garden with sunny patio seating areas, whilst crossing over the stream takes you to a further more secluded space which the current owner has set up as an orchard and apiary.

This attractive East Lothian home has been tastefully refurbished inside, offering up to four bedrooms and multiple living areas from which to enjoy the spectacular garden views. This is a rare opportunity to settle into a unique, friendly community and acquire a secluded and private country home.

To view this property, call 0131 253 2215.

Appletree Cottage is a detached former mill house (circa 1832) peacefully nestled on the western edge of the picturesque East Lothian conservation village of Garvald.

The large dining conservatory overlooking the tranquil garden and stream.

There is a wonderful mature garden with sunny patio seating areas, whilst crossing over the lovely stream takes you to a further more secluded space which the current owner has set up as an orchard and apiary.

Living room benefits from direct garden access. It also features exposed original beams and a focal wood-burning stove.

