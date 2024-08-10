East Lothian for sale: Charming four-bedroom detached house in Haddington with expansive gardens

This four-bedroom detached house in Haddington is something very special indeed, exuding charm and enjoying a secluded feel in expansive gardens, and boasting some incredibly unique details.

Knowesley, West Road is a remarkable, secluded property offering a unique refurbishment opportunity.

Nestled behind mature trees in a prestigious street in the highly sought-after East Lothian market town, this property is a charming family home set in just over one and a half acres of idyllic, mature garden grounds and woodland. Originally two cottages which were adjoined in the 1960's, this truly exceptional home is steeped in history offering superb family accommodation full of character.

The property is accessed through a private gated driveway hidden amongst the mature surrounding trees. To the end of the driveway is a turning circle and a large Nissen hut offering a large and flexible space.

Originally two cottages which were adjoined in the 1960's, this truly exceptional home is steeped in history offering superb family accommodation full of character.

The property's incredible den, known as the 'Captain's Cabin'. This wonderfully unique space boasts incredible original ornate wooden panelling and original features from the ocean liner ‘SS Leviathan' as well as an open fireplace.

Adjacent to the den lies a separate study which has also been created out of the original wood and contains features such as authentic oil lanterns from the ship.

