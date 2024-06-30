2 . Lounge

Inside, you are greeted by a naturally-lit entrance porch which flows through to a central hall with understairs storage. It is a wonderful introduction to the home, with the appeal continuing into the living room. Here, a subtle accent wall is set against a neutral backdrop and herringbone floor. A picture rail frames the room, whilst south-facing windows bring a flood of warm sunlight into the space. A cosy log-burning stove provides the final touch to this elegant living area. | Gilson Gray/ ESPC