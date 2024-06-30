The charming semi-detached home boasts a Shaker-inspired dining kitchen and a quality family bathroom and en-suite. It also has ample private parking and beautiful private gardens.
Forming part of the Dirleton conservation area, Cluny Cottage offers a picturesque village lifestyle, just moments from the surrounding countryside and East Lothian’s spectacular coastline and sandy beaches.
Inside, you are greeted by a naturally-lit entrance porch which flows through to a central hall with understairs storage. It is a wonderful introduction to the home, with the appeal continuing throughout.
Cluny Cottage is an exceptional three-bedroom semi-detached house which features impressive modern interiors, finished to high standards with premium fixtures and fittings and stylish décor throughout.
Inside, you are greeted by a naturally-lit entrance porch which flows through to a central hall with understairs storage. It is a wonderful introduction to the home, with the appeal continuing into the living room. Here, a subtle accent wall is set against a neutral backdrop and herringbone floor. A picture rail frames the room, whilst south-facing windows bring a flood of warm sunlight into the space. A cosy log-burning stove provides the final touch to this elegant living area. | Gilson Gray/ ESPC
In the dining kitchen, there is space for a table and chairs, alongside a wealth of cream-coloured cabinets and generous worksurfaces. Enhanced by the Shaker-inspired design, it has a stylish aesthetic which is further complemented by the neutral décor and herringbone floor. | Gilson Gray/ ESPC
The home features significant outdoor space too, enjoying a low-maintenance front garden (with established planting) and a fully-enclosed rear garden. The rear garden has been carefully landscaped as well, boasting a neat lawn, patio areas, a sheltered deck, and a summerhouse – all framed by mature plants. | Gilson Gray/ ESPC
