East Lothian for sale: Charming six-bedroom Gullane country house enjoys stunning views of the Lammermuir Hills
East Lothian property on the market for just under £1m
This charming six-bedroom Gullane country house, which enjoys stunning views of the Lammermuir Hills, is currently available at offers over £925,000.
The extensive accommodation (3618sq,ft) includes six bedrooms, a study/seventh bedroom, three bathrooms, a first floor sitting room with vaulted ceiling and wonderful far reaching views and a family room.
A large recently added orangery leads off from the kitchen and out to the secure and extensive rear garden.
Viewings at Windwards West Fenton are available online.
1 / 3