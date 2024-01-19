News you can trust since 1873
East Lothian for sale: Charming six-bedroom Gullane country house enjoys stunning views of the Lammermuir Hills

East Lothian property on the market for just under £1m
By Kevin Quinn
Published 19th Jan 2024, 16:32 GMT

This charming six-bedroom Gullane country house, which enjoys stunning views of the Lammermuir Hills, is currently available at offers over £925,000.

The extensive accommodation (3618sq,ft) includes six bedrooms, a study/seventh bedroom, three bathrooms, a first floor sitting room with vaulted ceiling and wonderful far reaching views and a family room.

A large recently added orangery leads off from the kitchen and out to the secure and extensive rear garden.

Viewings at Windwards West Fenton are available online.

Windwards is a charming, well presented and attractively decorated detached family home nestled in the heart of the East Lothian countryside and surrounded by rolling farmland.

The lounge comes with a vaulted ceiling and wonderful far reaching views.

The well appointed kitchen/dining room comes with an Aga cooker.

Natural light floods this impressive conservatory.

