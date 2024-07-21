Currently available for offers over £250,000, 1 April Cottage, Edward Court has an abundance of character and charming original features. The rooms are presented with a blank canvas of décor, and with exposed ceiling beams for added style.
This property further benefits from two washrooms and excellent storage, as well as a private garden and residents' parking.
1. 1 April Cottage
This Haddington property is a beautiful three-bedroom, stone-built, med-terrace cottage which has an abundance of character. Outside, the home has a private front garden for potted plants and a charming seating area. The courtyard development also provides residents' parking. | Garden Stirling Burnet/ ESPC
2. Living room
The living room spans the depth of the property, providing a delightful space for relaxing and socialising. It is bathed in lots of natural light from dual-aspect glazing, and includes French doors opening out into the home's front garden. It also benefits from neutral decoration and soft carpeting, and a focal-point fireplace embedded in a stone feature wall. Built-in storage completes the space. | Garden Stirling Burnet
3. Kitchen/ dining area
On the opposite side of the hall, the dual-aspect dining kitchen has similar proportions, pairing a white backdrop with wooden floorboards. It has a farmhouse-inspired design, and incorporates room for a table and chairs, alongside plenty of work surface space and ample cabinet storage. It also comes with integrated and freestanding appliances. | Garden Stirling Burnet/ ESPC
4. Shower room
Completing the first floor is a modern three-piece shower room with a double walk-in shower enclosure. Gas central heating and double glazing ensure year-round comfort. | Garden Stirling Burnet
