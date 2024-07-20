Currently available for offers over £925,000, 1 Kings Knoll Gardens, Clifford Road is nestled within a leafy cul-de-sac, less than a mile from North Berwick’s beach, central amenities, and train station.

This charming detached house offers over 2500 square feet of versatile, family-oriented accommodation including five double bedrooms, two bathrooms, outstanding storage, and a selection of spacious living areas.

The exclusive modern home is accompanied by excellent private parking and beautiful south-facing gardens whose mature borders create idyllic seclusion.

