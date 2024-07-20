East Lothian for sale: Detached five-bedroom house in North Berwick is real 'forever home' material

This detached house in North Berwick is real 'forever home' material, with five bedrooms and plenty of flexible socialising spaces to accommodate everything family life calls for.

Currently available for offers over £925,000, 1 Kings Knoll Gardens, Clifford Road is nestled within a leafy cul-de-sac, less than a mile from North Berwick’s beach, central amenities, and train station.

This charming detached house offers over 2500 square feet of versatile, family-oriented accommodation including five double bedrooms, two bathrooms, outstanding storage, and a selection of spacious living areas.

The exclusive modern home is accompanied by excellent private parking and beautiful south-facing gardens whose mature borders create idyllic seclusion.

For viewings, call Gilson Gray on 01620 532610 or book an appointment online.

Leading off the hall is a generous living room centred around an elegant fireplace with a gas fire.

Also accessible from the hall is a spacious dual-aspect family room enjoying garden access and a homely gas stove.

Outside, the house is hugged by exquisite gardens featuring neat lawns, established leafy borders, and south-facing terraces for seating and alfresco dining.

