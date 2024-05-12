This detached bungalow in North Berwick is a meticulously finished five-bedroom family home, minutes from the beach, on the market at offers over £1,150,000.
Commanding a bright corner position, this outstanding residence at Inch Cottage, Dirleton Road has been thoughtfully converted and extended to a remarkably high standard by the present owners to form a simply exquisite family home.
The beautifully light and spacious interior, extending to approx. 886 square feet, offers a perfect blend of sophisticated charm and luxurious comforts of modern living.
Only minutes from well-regarded schooling and only a short walk from the train station, bustling High Street, and renowned beach, early viewing of this property is highly recommended.
1. Inch Cottage
Inch Cottage is a truly exceptional five bed detached bungalow meticulously designed to provide stunning family accommodation set within extensive landscaped grounds in the idyllic East Lothian town of North Berwick. Photo: Harper MacLeod/ ESPC
2. Family room
The beautifully light and spacious interior, extending to approx. 886 square feet, offers a perfect blend of sophisticated charm and luxurious comforts of modern living, including this family room off the open plan kitchen/ diner. Photo: Harper Macleod/ ESPC
3. Lounge
The East Lothian property's formal lounge with sliding doors to rear patio/garden. Photo: Harper Macleod/ ESPC
4. Garden
Outside, the carefully planned gardens with mature trees, well stocked borders and wonderful patio offer a range of interest/ colour and a tranquil retreat for relaxation/ entertaining while enjoying much of the day's sunshine. A large driveway provides excellent off-street parking and access to a double garage with electronic up and over door, light and power. Photo: Harper Macleod/ ESPC
