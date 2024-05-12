East Lothian for sale: Five-bedroom £1 million + detached bungalow in North Berwick minutes from the beach

£1m + East Lothian family home for sale

This detached bungalow in North Berwick is a meticulously finished five-bedroom family home, minutes from the beach, on the market at offers over £1,150,000.

Commanding a bright corner position, this outstanding residence at Inch Cottage, Dirleton Road has been thoughtfully converted and extended to a remarkably high standard by the present owners to form a simply exquisite family home.

The beautifully light and spacious interior, extending to approx. 886 square feet, offers a perfect blend of sophisticated charm and luxurious comforts of modern living.

Only minutes from well-regarded schooling and only a short walk from the train station, bustling High Street, and renowned beach, early viewing of this property is highly recommended.

To book a viewing, call Harper Macleod LLP on 0131 253 2986 or book an appointment online.

Inch Cottage is a truly exceptional five bed detached bungalow meticulously designed to provide stunning family accommodation set within extensive landscaped grounds in the idyllic East Lothian town of North Berwick.

The beautifully light and spacious interior, extending to approx. 886 square feet, offers a perfect blend of sophisticated charm and luxurious comforts of modern living, including this family room off the open plan kitchen/ diner.

The East Lothian property's formal lounge with sliding doors to rear patio/garden.

Outside, the carefully planned gardens with mature trees, well stocked borders and wonderful patio offer a range of interest/ colour and a tranquil retreat for relaxation/ entertaining while enjoying much of the day's sunshine. A large driveway provides excellent off-street parking and access to a double garage with electronic up and over door, light and power.

