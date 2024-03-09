Set in a tranquil pocket of Pencaitland, this impressive detached villa is a truly idyllic family home, currently on the market at offers £445,000.
The five-bedroom property at 43 The Green would make an ideal purchase for the growing families looking for a fine family home in a sought-after location, close to local amenities and excellent commuting links. A real feature of this property is the superb, beautifully maintained garden to the rear. To view this property, call Neilsons on 0131 253 2858 or book an appointment online.
1. 43 The Green, Pencaitland
A fantastic opportunity has arisen to purchase this impressive, five-bedroom detached villa with extensive private gardens, driveway and double garage nestled in the prosperous village of Pencaitland, close to local amenities and excellent commuting links. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography
2. Garden
A real feature of this property is the superb, beautifully maintained garden to the rear. The landscaped garden is mainly laid to lawn with a patio area and mature trees, creating the ideal environment for children to play and to enjoy outside dining/relaxing. To the front lies well maintained garden grounds together with driveway providing off-street parking for multiple vehicles leading to double garage with up and over doors. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography
3. Reception room
The light and airy reception room with fireplace and door accessing the rear garden. Photo: Neilsons/ Planograhpy
4. Dining room
The bright dining room, which is currently being used as an office. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography