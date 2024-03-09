2 . Garden

A real feature of this property is the superb, beautifully maintained garden to the rear. The landscaped garden is mainly laid to lawn with a patio area and mature trees, creating the ideal environment for children to play and to enjoy outside dining/relaxing. To the front lies well maintained garden grounds together with driveway providing off-street parking for multiple vehicles leading to double garage with up and over doors. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography