East Lothian for sale: Four-bedroom double upper in North Berwick by the beach offering plenty of potential

Published 11th Aug 2024, 04:55 GMT

Always fancied living by the sea? This four-bedroom double upper in North Berwick is right on the beachfront and offers plenty of potential to create your dream seaside home.

Currently available for offers over £410,000, 10a Balfour Street boasts a highly desirable location just steps away from North Berwick’s stunning beach.

While in need of modernisation, this four-bedroom double-upper Victorian terraced villa offers an exceptional opportunity. The property is situated on the second and third floors of a handsome red sandstone building and includes a shared walled garden/drying green and on-street parking.

For viewings, contact Paris Steele on 01620 497 497 or book an appointment online.

1. 10a, Balfour Street, North Berwick

The spacious west-facing sitting room, overlooking Balfour Street. With sash and case bay windows, a shelved press, and a carved ornate mantle housing a living flame fireplace, the sitting room exudes warmth and elegance.

2. Sitting room

The spacious west-facing sitting room, overlooking Balfour Street. With sash and case bay windows, a shelved press, and a carved ornate mantle housing a living flame fireplace, the sitting room exudes warmth and elegance. | Paris Steele Property/ ESPC

The sitting room's adjoining dining room inside this East Lothian property, which features a charming ceiling rose.

3. Dining room 1

The sitting room's adjoining dining room inside this East Lothian property, which features a charming ceiling rose. | Paris Steele Property/ ESPC

Across the hallway, a further versatile living and reception area leads to a sizeable east and south-facing kitchen, which, while in need of cosmetic updates, offers ample wall and floor units, worktops, and space for freestanding appliances.

4. Kitchen

Across the hallway, a further versatile living and reception area leads to a sizeable east and south-facing kitchen, which, while in need of cosmetic updates, offers ample wall and floor units, worktops, and space for freestanding appliances. | Paris Steele Property/ ESPC

