Currently available for offers over £410,000, 10a Balfour Street boasts a highly desirable location just steps away from North Berwick’s stunning beach.
While in need of modernisation, this four-bedroom double-upper Victorian terraced villa offers an exceptional opportunity. The property is situated on the second and third floors of a handsome red sandstone building and includes a shared walled garden/drying green and on-street parking.
1. 10a, Balfour Street, North Berwick
Boasting a highly desirable location just steps away from North Berwick’s stunning beach, this four-bedroom double-upper Victorian terraced villa in need of modernisation offers an exceptional opportunity. | Paris Steele Property/ ESPC
2. Sitting room
The spacious west-facing sitting room, overlooking Balfour Street. With sash and case bay windows, a shelved press, and a carved ornate mantle housing a living flame fireplace, the sitting room exudes warmth and elegance. | Paris Steele Property/ ESPC
3. Dining room 1
The sitting room's adjoining dining room inside this East Lothian property, which features a charming ceiling rose. | Paris Steele Property/ ESPC
4. Kitchen
Across the hallway, a further versatile living and reception area leads to a sizeable east and south-facing kitchen, which, while in need of cosmetic updates, offers ample wall and floor units, worktops, and space for freestanding appliances. | Paris Steele Property/ ESPC
