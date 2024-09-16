This property is a spacious and tastefully presented four-bedroom detached family home at Hope Place, located in a sought-after cul-de-sac near Musselburgh’s racecourse, Musselburgh Old Course, and Royal Musselburgh.
A stone’s throw from the coast, the home features a light and welcoming entrance hall with modern wood-effect flooring. The property also benefits from gardens and a garage.
1. Balcony
The property's fourth bedroom opens onto a balcony, with pleasant leafy views, perfect for relaxing in the sunshine. | Mov8
2. Hope Place
Tastefully presented and spacious, this four-bedroom, detached family home, with gardens and a garage, is located in a highly desirable and rarely available cul-de-sac, adjacent to the race and golf courses of Musselburgh. | Mov8
3. Living room
Upstairs, an impressively proportioned living room, with ample space for freestanding furniture, is extended by a box bay window and opens into a kitchen, via bi-folding doors. | Mov8
4. Garden
The East Lothian property also benefits from this well presented garden and a garage. The enclosed garden incorporates a lawn, patios, a driveway and direct access to scenic, open parkland. | Mov8
