The Clocktower in Carberry is a really striking B-Listed home with direct access to wonderful countryside walks. This charming home offers idyllic countryside living with easy access to Edinburgh and the rest of East Lothian.
The property offers the perfect combination of traditional charm and character, with modern living, and benefits from a mature rear garden with a garden office, allowing flexible use and home working.
1. The Clocktower
2. Sitting room
The wonderfully spacious sitting/family room which forms the heart of the home and features double aspect windows and archway doors allowing direct access to the rear garden. | Coulters Photo: ESPC
3. Garden
This East Lothian property benefits from a mature rear garden with a handy garden office. | Coulters Photo: ESPC
4. Garden office
Inside the fully powered garden office, a great peaceful spot, allowing flexible use and a great location to work from home. | Coulters Photo: ESPC