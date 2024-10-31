East Lothian for sale: Four-bedroom Carberry mews home with garden office available for half a million pounds

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 31st Oct 2024, 10:33 BST

This East Lothian four-bedroom home in a semi-rural setting, complete with a garden office, is currently available for offers over £495,000.

The Clocktower in Carberry is a really striking B-Listed home with direct access to wonderful countryside walks. This charming home offers idyllic countryside living with easy access to Edinburgh and the rest of East Lothian.

The property offers the perfect combination of traditional charm and character, with modern living, and benefits from a mature rear garden with a garden office, allowing flexible use and home working.

For viewings, call Coulters on 01620 671 837 or book an appointment online.

The Clocktower, situated in sought after Carberry is a charming four-bedroom B Listed period property which offers idyllic countryside living with easy access to Edinburgh and the rest of East Lothian.

1. The Clocktower

The Clocktower, situated in sought after Carberry is a charming four-bedroom B Listed period property which offers idyllic countryside living with easy access to Edinburgh and the rest of East Lothian. | Coulters Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The wonderfully spacious sitting/family room which forms the heart of the home and features double aspect windows and archway doors allowing direct access to the rear garden.

2. Sitting room

The wonderfully spacious sitting/family room which forms the heart of the home and features double aspect windows and archway doors allowing direct access to the rear garden. | Coulters Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
This East Lothian property benefits from a mature rear garden with a handy garden office.

3. Garden

This East Lothian property benefits from a mature rear garden with a handy garden office. | Coulters Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
Inside the fully powered garden office, a great peaceful spot, allowing flexible use and a great location to work from home.

4. Garden office

Inside the fully powered garden office, a great peaceful spot, allowing flexible use and a great location to work from home. | Coulters Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:East LothianProperty
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice