The Clocktower in Carberry is a really striking B-Listed home with direct access to wonderful countryside walks. This charming home offers idyllic countryside living with easy access to Edinburgh and the rest of East Lothian.

The property offers the perfect combination of traditional charm and character, with modern living, and benefits from a mature rear garden with a garden office, allowing flexible use and home working.

