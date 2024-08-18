East Lothian for sale: Four-bedroom Musselburgh house with seriously chic interiors and large rooms

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 18th Aug 2024, 04:43 BST

This four-bedroom Musselburgh house with seriously chic interiors and large rooms, is currently available for offers over £565,000.

This stylish and spacious period home at 57 Eskside West has been carefully upgraded with quality fixtures and fittings throughout to create a generous and welcoming home with an appealing layout. To the rear of the property is a charming, enclosed, mature garden with two patio areas, a timber garage and off-street parking.

For viewings, call Coulters on 01620 671 837 or book an appointment online.

The large kitchen/dining/family room with island, excellent storage, and ample room for dining and relaxing.

1. Kitchen

The large kitchen/dining/family room with island, excellent storage, and ample room for dining and relaxing. | Coulters Photo: ESPC

The property's sitting room comes with twin windows to the front and a wood burning stove

2. Sitting room

The property's sitting room comes with twin windows to the front and a wood burning stove | Coulters Photo: ESPC

To the rear is a charming, enclosed mature garden with two patio areas, a timber garage and off-street parking.

3. Garden

To the rear is a charming, enclosed mature garden with two patio areas, a timber garage and off-street parking. | Coulters Photo: ESPC

This stylish and spacious four-bedroom period home has been carefully upgraded with quality fixtures and fittings throughout.

4. 57 Eskside West

This stylish and spacious four-bedroom period home has been carefully upgraded with quality fixtures and fittings throughout. | Coulters Photo: ESPC

