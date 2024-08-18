This stylish and spacious period home at 57 Eskside West has been carefully upgraded with quality fixtures and fittings throughout to create a generous and welcoming home with an appealing layout. To the rear of the property is a charming, enclosed, mature garden with two patio areas, a timber garage and off-street parking.
1. Kitchen
The large kitchen/dining/family room with island, excellent storage, and ample room for dining and relaxing. | Coulters Photo: ESPC
2. Sitting room
The property's sitting room comes with twin windows to the front and a wood burning stove | Coulters Photo: ESPC
3. Garden
To the rear is a charming, enclosed mature garden with two patio areas, a timber garage and off-street parking. | Coulters Photo: ESPC
4. 57 Eskside West
This stylish and spacious four-bedroom period home has been carefully upgraded with quality fixtures and fittings throughout. | Coulters Photo: ESPC
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.