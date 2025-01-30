East Lothian for sale: Fully refurbished three-bedroom detached period property in North Berwick

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 30th Jan 2025, 11:57 BST

This luxury detached period property is in a tranquil setting and has had a full refurbishment, ensuring a perfectly polished finish.

This unique three-bedroom detached period home in North Berwick comes with quality fixtures and fittings throughout, and is available for offers over £950,000.

Vila Joya at Dirleton Avenue has been professionally refurbished and upgraded internally and externally to create a stunning warm and welcoming home with bespoke features and a flexible and appealing layout.

Set in a peaceful location in the heart of the popular seaside town, this delightful property is within walking distance of the train station and amenities.

The wonderful landscaped gardens enjoy excellent privacy and add to the appeal of this impressive family home.

For viewings, call Coulters on 01620 671 837 or book an appointment online.

The East Lothian property's light and airy garden room, with direct access to the garden.

1. Garden room

The East Lothian property's light and airy garden room, with direct access to the garden. | Coulters Photo: ESPC

The wonderful landscaped gardens enjoy excellent privacy and add to the appeal. There are various sheltered patio spaces to enjoy, a stylish greenhouse and raised beds along with a covered verandah.

2. Garden

The wonderful landscaped gardens enjoy excellent privacy and add to the appeal. There are various sheltered patio spaces to enjoy, a stylish greenhouse and raised beds along with a covered verandah. | Coulters Photo: ESPC

The generous driveway benefits from a large carport with log store. There are also two useful sheds to the rear.

3. Garage

The generous driveway benefits from a large carport with log store. There are also two useful sheds to the rear. | Coulters Photo: ESPC

This unique detached period home is fully refurbished internally and externally with bespoke features. This delightful property is within walking distance of the train station and amenities.

4. Vila Joya, Dirleton Avenue

This unique detached period home is fully refurbished internally and externally with bespoke features. This delightful property is within walking distance of the train station and amenities. | Coulters Photo: ESPC

