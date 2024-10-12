All in a location that makes commuting into Edinburgh smooth and simple, The Studio, Spittalrigg Farm is currently available for offers over £825,000.
Located in a peaceful and secluded area on the outskirts of the popular market town of Haddington this charming property is set within a generous plot of approximately one acre and provides a flexible layout arranged over one level.
There is useful bus stop at the end of the lane which offers easy access into Haddington and Edinburgh, combined with easy road links so purchasers can benefit from a rural feel with good transport links on the doorstep.
The large mature gardens are of special note and provide a rarely available opportunity.
1. Gardens
There are various outdoor areas to enjoy which comprise of a rasied bed area with large greenhouse, log store and charming summer house/studio with ample room for flower and vegetable growing. A sheltered pergola provides a charming area to sit and enjoy this sheltered aspect. To the side is an enclosed courtyard with water feature. A large area of lawn to the rear leads to a mature orchard, planted with a variety of fruit trees.
2. Sitting room/ dining room
The impressive and generous sitting/dining room with exposed beams and direct access to the garden, this wonderful room really is the heart of the home and the large open plan room could be arranged in a variety of ways.
3. Kitchen
The well planned kitchen/breakfast room with Rangemaster range cooker, Quooker tap and ample rooms for a table, with doors which lead to the garden.
4. The Studio, Spittalrigg Farm, Haddington
