All in a location that makes commuting into Edinburgh smooth and simple, The Studio, Spittalrigg Farm is currently available for offers over £825,000.

Located in a peaceful and secluded area on the outskirts of the popular market town of Haddington this charming property is set within a generous plot of approximately one acre and provides a flexible layout arranged over one level. There is useful bus stop at the end of the lane which offers easy access into Haddington and Edinburgh, combined with easy road links so purchasers can benefit from a rural feel with good transport links on the doorstep.