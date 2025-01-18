Situated on one of North Berwick’s most sought-after streets, this six-bedroom, three-bathroom detached house at 69 Dirleton Avenue offers an ideal family home, with wonderfully spacious and flexible accommodation arranged over three floors.

An impressive entrance sets the tone for the accommodation to follow, with multiple family-orientated living areas perfect for entertaining.

There is also an impressive sociable cooking and dining area for dinner parties, six generous and comfortable sleeping areas, three washrooms to ensure the home is well-equipped for family life, and leafy gardens and outstanding private parking externally.

The property enjoys an excellent location in the town close to its outstanding amenities, such as an eclectic array of shops, coffee shops, restaurants, and bars, transport links including a train station, bus services, and road links, schools from nursery to secondary levels.

While, independent options are available in in nearby Haddington, Dunbar, and Musselburgh, and scenic open spaces, including renowned golf clubs, parkland, and beautiful beaches.

For viewings, call Watermans on 0131 253 2959 or book an appointment online.

Braeburn, 69 Dirleton Avenue This generous detached house in North Berwick, representing the perfect family home. With an impressive entrance to set the tone for the accommodation to follow.

Reception hall A practical entrance vestibule welcomes you into the home and leads through to a large reception hall which doubles as a family room/sitting area, offering plenty of space for a lounge setup or other furniture to suit the new owner's needs. The area also features wide south-facing patio doors capturing sunny natural light throughout the day and opening onto the garden.

Kitchen The kitchen is sure to be sociable hub within this fabulous family home, with space for a dining area and a breakfasting island catering for morning coffee, casual weeknight dinners, and socialising while cooking. The kitchen comes well-appointed with a range of contemporary cream-coloured cabinetry, spacious wood worktops, and sleek cream metro-tiled splashbacks, all set against on-trend green décor. Neatly integrated appliances comprise a double oven, an electric hob, an extractor hood, a fridge, a freezer, and a dishwasher, whilst a separate utility room and an additional laundry room supplement the space, with cabinetry, workspace, and provision for freestanding appliances.