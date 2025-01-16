Representing a wonderful family home in desirable Inveresk, this five-bedroom, three-bathroom detached house at 15 Wedderburn Court forms part of an exclusive, modern development and comes beautifully presented with immaculate, contemporary interiors and tasteful décor throughout.
The large property has spacious and flexible living areas and is accompanied by immaculately landscaped front and rear gardens and private parking.
The home is situated on the edge of Inveresk and surrounded by picturesque open countryside, as well as lying within easy reach of nearby amenities, including shops, schools, transport links, fitness and leisure facilities, and a selection of cafés, restaurants, and pubs.
1. 15 Wedderburn Court, Inveresk
This generous detached house forms part of an exclusive, modern development in desirable Inveresk, boasting two reception rooms, an open-plan living/dining room and kitchen, five bedrooms, and three bathrooms, plus a separate WC, as well as a landscaped, sunny garden, an integral double garage, and a multi-car driveway. | Gilson Gray
2. Drawing room
The bay-fronted drawing room enjoys dual-aspect glazing, with automated blinds, flooding the room with natural light throughout the day, and a generous floorspace allows for various furniture configurations, all arranged around a homely fireplace with a gas fire inset. The room is elegantly presented with tranquil neutral décor and warm wood flooring. | Gilson Gray
3. Garden
Externally, the home is perfectly complemented by beautifully maintained front and rear gardens. The front garden area features a paved area with sandstone slabs, a manicured lawn, and leafy shrubbery, whilst the secluded rear garden, which is not overlooked by any neighbours, boasts a sunny southeast-facing aspect. It has a large, immaculate lawn, a wealth of colourful, leafy shrubs and surrounding mature trees, and a sandstone-paved patio area for outdoor dining furniture and barbecues. | Gilson Gray
4. Living room
Sure to be the sociable heart of this wonderful home is the fabulous open-plan living/dining room and breakfasting kitchen, representing the perfect space for everyday family life and entertaining alike, with a Lutron lighting system to set the mood for any occasion. The room is filled with wonderful natural light through a wealth of glazing, including the French doors, additional windows, and Velux skylights. | Gilson Gray
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.