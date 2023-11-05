News you can trust since 1873
East Lothian for sale: North Berwick four bedroom villa on sale for £465,000

East Lothian four-bedroom property on the market
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 5th Nov 2023, 04:45 GMT

A beautiful four-bedroom villa near the beach in North Berwick is currently available at offers over £465,000.

The impressive main-door double upper villa at 7a Dirleton Avenue is situated within a C-listed Victorian building and has a wealth of period features. The home is in a great location, with enviable close proximity to the beach and the town's amenities and transport links.

Take a look through our gallery to see inside the property and to arrange a viewing, call 01620 532610.

Main-door double upper villa forming part of a handsome, C-listed Victorian building in North Berwick, offering a large living room, a dining kitchen, four bedrooms, and a four-piece family bathroom, plus a mature private garden and unrestricted on-street parking.

The living room conveys a wonderfully light and airy ambience, with an impressive footprint offering fantastic flexibility for configurations of furniture, a soaring high ceiling adorned with beautifully detailed cornicing, and a large bay window capturing wonderful natural light throughout the day. The room is decorated in attractive, pared-back tones, accompanied by handsome parquet flooring and a delightful fireplace.

Externally, the villa boasts its own private, colourful and mature rear garden, with a wealth of established shrubbery and planting, a lawn, and a patio for outdoor seating and barbecues.

The kitchen is fitted with classically styled wall and base cabinets, spacious worktops, and splashback tiling, with an open Edinburgh press offering display/storage shelving. Ample space is provided for a seated dining area, offering the perfect space for sit-down meals and entertaining with family and friends.

