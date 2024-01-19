News you can trust since 1873
East Lothian for sale: Quirky and quaint stone-built Elphinstone cottage conversion close to Wallyford station

East Lothian cottage in a charming semi-rural setting
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 19th Jan 2024, 04:45 GMT

A quirky and quaint stone-built cottage conversion close to Wallyford station, in a charming semi-rural setting, is currently available at offers over £340,000.

This charming home at 3 Elphinstone Tower Cottages near Tranent is a converted traditional cottage. The accommodation has been carefully designed and finished off to create a move in condition interior blending stylish fittings with lots of character. Stunning views across the neighbouring countryside are also a great feature.

To view this property, call 0131 668 0439.

Viewing is essential to appreciate the fabulous features and wonderful countryside views offered by this charming stone built terraced cottage, which benefits from a battery solar system. This is a prime, sought-after location for those looking for a semi rural setting yet with easy access to great transport links.

3 Elphinstone Tower Cottages

The living room is enhanced by a multi-fuel stove and rustic timber flooring.

Living room

The living room is enhanced by a multi-fuel stove and rustic timber flooring.

The well fitted kitchen with space for a table.

Kitchen

The well fitted kitchen with space for a table.

The property offers stunning views across the neighbouring East Lothian countryside.

Location

The property offers stunning views across the neighbouring East Lothian countryside.

