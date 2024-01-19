East Lothian for sale: Quirky and quaint stone-built Elphinstone cottage conversion close to Wallyford station
East Lothian cottage in a charming semi-rural setting
A quirky and quaint stone-built cottage conversion close to Wallyford station, in a charming semi-rural setting, is currently available at offers over £340,000.
This charming home at 3 Elphinstone Tower Cottages near Tranent is a converted traditional cottage. The accommodation has been carefully designed and finished off to create a move in condition interior blending stylish fittings with lots of character. Stunning views across the neighbouring countryside are also a great feature.
To view this property, call 0131 668 0439.
