2 . Living room

The living area is presented with pared-back décor, a chic black feature wall, and a handsome wood floor, and offers ample space for configurations of furniture catering for both relaxation and dining. Dual-aspect glazing, including a near-full-height southwest-facing window and wide patio doors, captures sunny natural light throughout the day and affords access to the garden – perfect for summer entertaining and alfresco dining. A gas wood-effect stove creates a warm atmosphere and a focal point around which furniture can be arranged. Photo: ESPC