East Lothian for sale: Recently renovated B-listed, Edwardian villa in sought-after Gullane

Fantastic East Lothian family home for sale
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 27th Jul 2023, 09:49 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 09:50 BST

This B-listed Edwardian villa in sought-after Gullane, that’s been renovated to a high standard, is currently available for offers over £660,000.

This semi-detached house at 35 Hopetoun Terrace is within the town’s conservation area and offers an open-plan breakfasting kitchen and living/ dining room, four bedrooms, a study, an en-suite shower room, and a bathroom, plus lovely gardens, a timber-frame garage, and a private driveway.

To view this quaint property by the coast, call Gilson Gray on 01620 532610.

Representing an ideal family home in an excellent location, this four-bedroom, two-bathroom semi-detached house offers traditional charm and beautifully modernised interiors, accompanied by generous gardens and excellent private parking.

1. 35 Hopetoun Terrace, Gullane

Representing an ideal family home in an excellent location, this four-bedroom, two-bathroom semi-detached house offers traditional charm and beautifully modernised interiors, accompanied by generous gardens and excellent private parking.

The living area is presented with pared-back décor, a chic black feature wall, and a handsome wood floor, and offers ample space for configurations of furniture catering for both relaxation and dining. Dual-aspect glazing, including a near-full-height southwest-facing window and wide patio doors, captures sunny natural light throughout the day and affords access to the garden – perfect for summer entertaining and alfresco dining. A gas wood-effect stove creates a warm atmosphere and a focal point around which furniture can be arranged.

2. Living room

The living area is presented with pared-back décor, a chic black feature wall, and a handsome wood floor, and offers ample space for configurations of furniture catering for both relaxation and dining. Dual-aspect glazing, including a near-full-height southwest-facing window and wide patio doors, captures sunny natural light throughout the day and affords access to the garden – perfect for summer entertaining and alfresco dining. A gas wood-effect stove creates a warm atmosphere and a focal point around which furniture can be arranged.

The kitchen is beautifully appointed with timeless, Ashley Ann sage green cabinetry, wood worktops, and a Belfast sink, all framed by neutral splashback tiling, whilst a breakfast bar caters for morning coffee, busy weekday breakfasts, and socialising while cooking. Kitchen appliances comprising a Rangemaster cooker, an integrated dishwasher, and an integrated American-style fridge/freezer, as well as a freestanding washing machine, will be included in the sale.

3. Kitchen

The kitchen is beautifully appointed with timeless, Ashley Ann sage green cabinetry, wood worktops, and a Belfast sink, all framed by neutral splashback tiling, whilst a breakfast bar caters for morning coffee, busy weekday breakfasts, and socialising while cooking. Kitchen appliances comprising a Rangemaster cooker, an integrated dishwasher, and an integrated American-style fridge/freezer, as well as a freestanding washing machine, will be included in the sale.

Externally, the house is perfectly complemented by front and rear gardens. The front garden features a well-maintained lawn, a gravelled seating area, and leafy trees/hedging, whilst the large, favourably southwest-facing rear garden offers a neat lawn, a (partial composite) decked dining terrace, a patio, and a wealth of leafy trees and shrubbery. Off-street parking is provided by a timber-frame garage and a private driveway.

4. Garden

Externally, the house is perfectly complemented by front and rear gardens. The front garden features a well-maintained lawn, a gravelled seating area, and leafy trees/hedging, whilst the large, favourably southwest-facing rear garden offers a neat lawn, a (partial composite) decked dining terrace, a patio, and a wealth of leafy trees and shrubbery. Off-street parking is provided by a timber-frame garage and a private driveway.

