4 . Living room

The living room occupies a generous footprint which allows for endless configurations of lounge furniture, all arranged around a warming wood-burning stove, with an oak fire surround and set on a stone hearth. The room is illuminated by dual-aspect glazing, including a south-facing window and French doors extending the space outdoor onto the garden – ideal for alfresco entertaining and family recreation during the summer months! An adjoining study with a tranquil, leafy garden outlook offers an ideal quiet space for those who work or study from home. It could alternatively be used as a snug or a play area for children. Photo: ESPC