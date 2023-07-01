Detached East Lothian property has three acres and is just a 45 minute drive from Edinburgh
This spacious and tranquil bungalow, found just a 45-minute drive away from Edinburgh in East Lothian, is set in a three-acre plot with a summerhouse and is currently available for offers over £560,000.
Glenburn House, Thornton Glen, is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom detached bungalow with fantastic garden grounds in the heart of the beautiful East Lothian countryside, close to Innerwick, and represents an ideal family home with beautifully presented, modern interiors and tasteful décor. To view this property, call 01620 825368.
1. Space
This property benefits from lots of space. Set within three acres of land the three bedroom detached bungalow also comes with a summerhouse (with power, lighting and data, therefore an excellent home office space), and a shed. Photo: ESPC
2. Summerhouse
This beautiful summerhouse is the perfect spot to relax after a busy day. Photo: ESPC
3. Kitchen/ dining area
The kitchen is exceptionally well-appointed with a wealth of attractive white wall and base cabinets, contrasting black worktops, and chic metro-tiled splashbacks. A striking yellow Rayburn stove takes centre stage in the kitchen and is accompanied by integrated appliances comprising a double oven, an induction hob, and an extractor hood. Provision is made for additional freestanding and undercounter appliances. An adjoining utility room, with additional cabinetry and external access, offers a discrete space for laundry appliances. Photo: ESPC
4. Living room
The living room occupies a generous footprint which allows for endless configurations of lounge furniture, all arranged around a warming wood-burning stove, with an oak fire surround and set on a stone hearth. The room is illuminated by dual-aspect glazing, including a south-facing window and French doors extending the space outdoor onto the garden – ideal for alfresco entertaining and family recreation during the summer months! An adjoining study with a tranquil, leafy garden outlook offers an ideal quiet space for those who work or study from home. It could alternatively be used as a snug or a play area for children. Photo: ESPC