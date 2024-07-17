East Lothian for sale: Stunning, detached four-bedroom Victorian cottage in Inveresk set in expansive gardens

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 17th Jul 2024, 14:53 BST

This stunning, detached four-bedroom Victorian cottage, filled with opulent features and set in expansive garden grounds, is currently available for offers over £699,000.

Situated in the conservation village of Inveresk, moments from excellent local amenities, quick transport links and vast open green is this immaculately presented and significantly extended Victorian detached cottage at Midfield, 39 Carberry Road.

Boasting expansive garden grounds with panoramic views over the open countryside and a large driveway with space for multiple vehicles this property would make an ideal family home in a highly sought-after location.

For viewings, contact Warners on 0131 668 0441, or book an appointment online.

The south facing double height sun room flooded with an abundance of natural light offering direct access to the south facing garden.

1. Sun room

The south facing double height sun room flooded with an abundance of natural light offering direct access to the south facing garden. | Warners/ ESPC

The sitting room, with a historic and highly decorative fireplace and mantel, with wood burning stove.

2. Sitting room

The sitting room, with a historic and highly decorative fireplace and mantel, with wood burning stove. | Warners/ ESPC

The extensive south facing garden has various different sections including a patio ideal for entertaining, feature pond, various fruit trees and large areas laid to lawn. A further garden to the other side of the property is tree-lined with views out to the fields beyond. This area is laid to lawn and has abundant shed storage and a section for vegetable cultivation.

3. Gardens

The extensive south facing garden has various different sections including a patio ideal for entertaining, feature pond, various fruit trees and large areas laid to lawn. A further garden to the other side of the property is tree-lined with views out to the fields beyond. This area is laid to lawn and has abundant shed storage and a section for vegetable cultivation. | Warners/ ESPC

Spanning an impressive 2620 square feet (243.4 sqm) the accommodation seamlessly blends opulent period features with contemporary interiors with all reception rooms flowing together to create an excellent entertaining space.

4. Midfield, 39 Carberry Road, Inveresk

Spanning an impressive 2620 square feet (243.4 sqm) the accommodation seamlessly blends opulent period features with contemporary interiors with all reception rooms flowing together to create an excellent entertaining space. | Warners/ ESPC

