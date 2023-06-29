News you can trust since 1873
East Lothian for sale: Stunning four-bedroom detached Dunbar property with impressive outbuildings

Attractive East Lothian property on the market 45 minutes from Edinburgh
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 29th Jun 2023, 14:00 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 14:01 BST

This stunning four-bedroom detached property near Dunbar with a mews apartment, garden office and bespoke summer house is currently up for sale at a fixed price of £735,000.

With sea views and plenty of space, 14 Thortonloch Holdings is the perfect family home, set in tranquil surroundings. This modernised property is situated in a delightful rural location, yet within easy reach of an excellent range of local amenities. You can arrange a viewing of this property online.

This stunning and unique four bedroom detached house has been extended and upgraded by the current owners to create a wonderful, versatile family home with stunning sea views.

1. Sea views

Photo: ESPC

Internally, the immaculately presented and well proportioned accommodation comprises of a vestibule, hall, double aspect kitchen/dining room with vaulted ceiling, ample room for dining and relaxing and double doors leading out to a decked area and private gardens.

2. Kitchen

Photo: ESPC

The triple garage has remote controlled electric doors, room for four cars and provides an excellent storage space, with the additional benefit of a stylish mews apartment above which provides fantastic ancillary accommodation or ideal as a holiday rental home. It is accessed via an external spiral staircase, and comprises of a large, open plan living room/dining room/kitchen with a double bedroom and shower room off. The garage and mews apartment has dual climate control installed and LPG heating.

3. Garage and apartment

Photo: ESPC

This bright kitchen and living space in the apartment above the garage is the perfect space to wine and dine friends and family.

4. Apartment kichen/ living space

Photo: ESPC

