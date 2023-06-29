3 . Garage and apartment

The triple garage has remote controlled electric doors, room for four cars and provides an excellent storage space, with the additional benefit of a stylish mews apartment above which provides fantastic ancillary accommodation or ideal as a holiday rental home. It is accessed via an external spiral staircase, and comprises of a large, open plan living room/dining room/kitchen with a double bedroom and shower room off. The garage and mews apartment has dual climate control installed and LPG heating. Photo: ESPC