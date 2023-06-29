This stunning four-bedroom detached property near Dunbar with a mews apartment, garden office and bespoke summer house is currently up for sale at a fixed price of £735,000.
1. Sea views
This stunning and unique four bedroom detached house has been extended and upgraded by the current owners to create a wonderful, versatile family home with stunning sea views. Photo: ESPC
2. Kitchen
Internally, the immaculately presented and well proportioned accommodation comprises of a vestibule, hall, double aspect kitchen/dining room with vaulted ceiling, ample room for dining and relaxing and double doors leading out to a decked area and private gardens. Photo: ESPC
3. Garage and apartment
The triple garage has remote controlled electric doors, room for four cars and provides an excellent storage space, with the additional benefit of a stylish mews apartment above which provides fantastic ancillary accommodation or ideal as a holiday rental home. It is accessed via an external spiral staircase, and comprises of a large, open plan living room/dining room/kitchen with a double bedroom and shower room off. The garage and mews apartment has dual climate control installed and LPG heating. Photo: ESPC
4. Apartment kichen/ living space
This bright kitchen and living space in the apartment above the garage is the perfect space to wine and dine friends and family. Photo: ESPC