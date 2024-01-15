Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A beautiful new show apartment in a sought-after development in Musselburgh has been designed by a celebrated Scottish interior designer.

Set along the tranquil banks of the River Esk, Dundas’s ‘The Wireworks’ development comprises of an exceptional home design with luxury fitted kitchens, bathrooms, and high-quality finishes.

Tasked with bringing the show apartment to life, leading interior designer Carol Yates was inspired by the site’s industrial heritage.

Inside the stunning showroom at the Brunton Wireworks site in Musselburgh.

She said: “When taking on a project such as this, I always start with the buyer’s profile along with a brief from the client to give me as much inspiration as possible to create a unique design.

“When I start the design, I’ll look closely at floor plans to see how features, such as full-length windows, and open-plan living can be used to best determine how the furniture will be laid out and what I want the interior will be.

“In this case, I was able to take advantage of the fantastic open plan space, encompassing the kitchen, living room, dining area and full-length windows in all the rooms. It allowed me to create something quite different for Dundas, and unique in East Lothian.

"I’m impressed with how picturesque and peaceful this area is and I believe this will be perfectly suited for urban commuters who want to return to a peaceful home after a hard day of work and downsizers who are seeking a beautiful, calming environment."

The spacious open-plan living area features a custom watercolour-style blossom mural, hand-painted directly on the wall, which sets the neutral tone for the rest of the light-filled apartment. To maximise light and space, Carol opted for an open layout. Textural elements like woven throws and velvet cushions add warmth to the apartment without compromising the spacious arrangement.

Carol added: “I enjoyed creating a light and airy feel using neutral tones, sheer curtain window treatments rather than heavy drapes, and minimising solid fabrics. It helps maximise the spaciousness of the open floor plan.

“The bedroom was my favourite room to design because lighting, textures and colours can shape the whole atmosphere and mood. I played with different tones from dark and moody to light and neutral along with shutter and lighting options.”

