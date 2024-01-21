East Lothian for sale: Stunning £1.2 million five-bedroom detached house in sought-after North Berwick with stylish interiors, space aplenty and sea views
This stunning, light-filled detached house in sought-after North Berwick offering stylish interiors, space aplenty and sea views, is currently available at offers over £1.2 million.
This home at Eelburn House, 11, Westerdunes Park has recently undergone an “architect designed” renovation offering exceptional quality and finish throughout. This energy efficient home boasts heat pump technology, new windows and doors and excellent levels of insulation, combined with attention to detail, it really is a stylish and comfortable home.
For viewings, call 01620 671 837.