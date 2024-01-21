News you can trust since 1873
East Lothian for sale: Stunning £1.2 million five-bedroom detached house in sought-after North Berwick with stylish interiors, space aplenty and sea views

Incredible energy efficient East Lothian property
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 21st Jan 2024, 04:45 GMT

This stunning, light-filled detached house in sought-after North Berwick offering stylish interiors, space aplenty and sea views, is currently available at offers over £1.2 million.

This home at Eelburn House, 11, Westerdunes Park has recently undergone an “architect designed” renovation offering exceptional quality and finish throughout. This energy efficient home boasts heat pump technology, new windows and doors and excellent levels of insulation, combined with attention to detail, it really is a stylish and comfortable home.

For viewings, call 01620 671 837.

The property is situated within an exclusive development on the west side of North Berwick.

1. Eelburn House, 11, Westerdunes Park

The property is situated within an exclusive development on the west side of North Berwick. Photo: Coulters

The large 'Forever Spaces' designed kitchen with Silestone Quartz worktop, Neff appliances and Quooker tap.

2. Kitchen

The large 'Forever Spaces' designed kitchen with Silestone Quartz worktop, Neff appliances and Quooker tap. Photo: Coulters

Another view of the kitchen which opens up to the dining/family space with wood burning stove and direct access to the rear garden.

3. Open plan

Another view of the kitchen which opens up to the dining/family space with wood burning stove and direct access to the rear garden. Photo: Coulters

On the first floor there is a sitting room with additional wood burning stove and stunning uninterupted views towards the golf course and sea.

4. Sitting room

On the first floor there is a sitting room with additional wood burning stove and stunning uninterupted views towards the golf course and sea. Photo: Coulters

