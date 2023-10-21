News you can trust since 1873
East Lothian for sale: Stylish two-bedroom cottage in Inveresk upgraded to the highest standard

Charming East Lothian cottage on the property market
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 21st Oct 2023, 04:45 BST

This stylish charming two-bedroom 1840-built cottage in Inveresk near Musselburgh is currently available at offers over £340,000.

This delightful and picturesque cottage situated at 2 Carberry Road is over two levels and has its own beautiful courtyard/patio and off-street parking. It also has its own workshop with fuel-burning stove, providing an ideal home office/studio. The tastefully upgraded property has gas central heating and double glazing. For viewings, call 07590 041169.

Externally there is a courtyard/patio area giving an ideal space for alfresco dining and entertaining and a safe play area for children and pets. There is also (with shared access) an off-road parking space for one car.

Garden

Stairs lead to the upper part of the property to the open plan lounge/kitchen/dining area, with beautiful oak flooring, and triple aspect windows providing a pleasant outlook. The room enjoys lovely natural light given by the two velux windows.

Living room

The kitchen, which has ample dining space, has been designed to utilise the space perfectly with a fantastic range of white modern units, contrasting wooden worktop and shelving. integrated oven and microwave, integrated washing machine, fridge freezer and dish washer.

Kitchen

The property has its own workshop with fuel burning stove, providing an ideal home office/studio space.

Office

