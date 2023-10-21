This stylish charming two-bedroom 1840-built cottage in Inveresk near Musselburgh is currently available at offers over £340,000.
This delightful and picturesque cottage situated at 2 Carberry Road is over two levels and has its own beautiful courtyard/patio and off-street parking. It also has its own workshop with fuel-burning stove, providing an ideal home office/studio. The tastefully upgraded property has gas central heating and double glazing. For viewings, call 07590 041169.
1. Garden
Externally there is a courtyard/patio area giving an ideal space for alfresco dining and entertaining and a safe play area for children and pets. There is also (with shared access) an off-road parking space for one car. Photo: McDougall McQueen
2. Living room
Stairs lead to the upper part of the property to the open plan lounge/kitchen/dining area, with beautiful oak flooring, and triple aspect windows providing a pleasant outlook. The room enjoys lovely natural light given by the two velux windows. Photo: McDougall McQueen
3. Kitchen
The kitchen, which has ample dining space, has been designed to utilise the space perfectly with a fantastic range of white modern units, contrasting wooden worktop and shelving. integrated oven and microwave, integrated washing machine, fridge freezer and dish washer. Photo: McDougall McQueen
4. Office
The property has its own workshop with fuel burning stove, providing an ideal home office/studio space. Photo: McDougall McQueen