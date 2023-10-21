This stylish charming two-bedroom 1840-built cottage in Inveresk near Musselburgh is currently available at offers over £340,000.

This delightful and picturesque cottage situated at 2 Carberry Road is over two levels and has its own beautiful courtyard/patio and off-street parking. It also has its own workshop with fuel-burning stove, providing an ideal home office/studio. The tastefully upgraded property has gas central heating and double glazing. For viewings, call 07590 041169.