Situated just a short walk from the rail station and Queen Margaret University, this home at Stoneybank Avenue is currently available at a fixed price of £244,000. Click here to see this property.

Accommodation comprises, entrance hallway, a well-proportioned living room, and a kitchen which has ample worktop space with floor and wall mounted units.

There is a also bedroom on the lower level of the property which looks out over the garden and could be utilised as an office, study or play room.

Upstairs there are a further two bedrooms, with the main bedroom benefiting from built-in storage. The bathroom has a three-piece suite.

Externally there are gardens to the front, side and rear of the property, while on-street parking is available.

For viewings, you can book an appointment here.

1 . Stoneybank Avenue This three-bedroom semi-detached villa is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac in Musselburgh, just a short walk from the rail station and Queen Margaret University. | Purple Bricks Photo Sales

2 . Living room The property's well proportioned living room, which gives access to the kitchen. | Purple Bricks Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The kitchen has ample worktop space with floor and wall mounted units. | Purple Bricks Photo Sales