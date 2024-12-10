East Lothian for sale: Three-bedroom semi-detached chalet style villa in Musselburgh

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 10th Dec 2024, 15:53 BST

A fantastic opportunity has arisen to buy this three-bedroom semi-detached chalet style villa in a quiet cul-de-sac in Musselburgh.

Situated just a short walk from the rail station and Queen Margaret University, this home at Stoneybank Avenue is currently available at a fixed price of £244,000. Click here to see this property.

Accommodation comprises, entrance hallway, a well-proportioned living room, and a kitchen which has ample worktop space with floor and wall mounted units.

There is a also bedroom on the lower level of the property which looks out over the garden and could be utilised as an office, study or play room.

Upstairs there are a further two bedrooms, with the main bedroom benefiting from built-in storage. The bathroom has a three-piece suite.

Externally there are gardens to the front, side and rear of the property, while on-street parking is available.

For viewings, you can book an appointment here.

