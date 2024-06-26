East Lothian for sale: Unassuming from the outside, this Tranent three-bedroom home is very stylish inside

Published 26th Jun 2024

Unassuming from the outside, the inside of this three-bedroom home in Tranent is incredibly stylish, and is currently available for offers over £290,000.

This exceptional home at 37 Toll House Neuk is a rare find, offering high-quality finishes, modern amenities, and versatile living spaces. It is perfect for those seeking a move-in-ready property in a desirable location.

For viewings, call McEwan Fraser Legal on 0131 253 2263, or book an appointment online.

This kitchen is a chef's dream, featuring high-end finishes such as quartz counter tops and a large island with an induction hob, ample storage space, and room for seating. Opposite the island, you'll find a large unit housing a sink, two ovens, an integrated fridge/freezer, a dishwasher, and a pullout pantry cupboard, ensuring a seamless cooking experience.

The other side of this spacious kitchen room is dedicated to dining, making it perfect for entertaining guests.

Off the kitchen, an extension sunroom with floor-to-ceiling windows offers a bright and airy retreat, with direct access to the beautifully landscaped rear garden. This room floods the home with natural light and provides a tranquil relaxing space.

Returning through the kitchen, you'll find the living room, a comfortable space created from a garage conversion. This room offers a cosy setting for family gatherings or quiet evenings. The ground floor is completed with a convenient cloakroom.

