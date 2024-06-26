This exceptional home at 37 Toll House Neuk is a rare find, offering high-quality finishes, modern amenities, and versatile living spaces. It is perfect for those seeking a move-in-ready property in a desirable location.
1. Kitchen
This kitchen is a chef's dream, featuring high-end finishes such as quartz counter tops and a large island with an induction hob, ample storage space, and room for seating. Opposite the island, you'll find a large unit housing a sink, two ovens, an integrated fridge/freezer, a dishwasher, and a pullout pantry cupboard, ensuring a seamless cooking experience. | McEwan Fraser/ ESPCPhoto: McEwan Fraser/ ESPC
2. Dining area
The other side of this spacious kitchen room is dedicated to dining, making it perfect for entertaining guests. | McEwan Fraser/ ESPCPhoto: McEwan Fraser/ ESPC
3. Sun room
Off the kitchen, an extension sunroom with floor-to-ceiling windows offers a bright and airy retreat, with direct access to the beautifully landscaped rear garden. This room floods the home with natural light and provides a tranquil relaxing space. | McEwan Fraser/ ESPCPhoto: McEwan Fraser/ ESPC
4. Lounge
Returning through the kitchen, you'll find the living room, a comfortable space created from a garage conversion. This room offers a cosy setting for family gatherings or quiet evenings. The ground floor is completed with a convenient cloakroom. | McEwan Fraser/ ESPCPhoto: McEwan Fraser/ ESPC
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.