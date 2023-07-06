A luxury bungalow in East Lothian is currently for sale , and offers any prospective buyers a stylish way of life.

Designed with the modern family in mind, the house in Campbell Road, Longniddry, has four bedrooms as well as an open plan living and dining space. The kitchen is beautifully designed and the whole house has a neutral but stylish decor. The property also boasts a private walled garden, patio and parking space.