The living and dining area is open plan and allows for easy entertaining and socialising.
The living and dining area is open plan and allows for easy entertaining and socialising.

East Lothian house for sale: Longniddry bungalow with four bedrooms hits the market

Luxury bungalow boasts four bedrooms, stylish living space and stunning kitchen
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 6th Jul 2023, 18:08 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 18:08 BST

A luxury bungalow in East Lothian is currently for sale, and offers any prospective buyers a stylish way of life.

Designed with the modern family in mind, the house in Campbell Road, Longniddry, has four bedrooms as well as an open plan living and dining space. The kitchen is beautifully designed and the whole house has a neutral but stylish decor. The property also boasts a private walled garden, patio and parking space.

If you want to view this property or to find out more information, visit the ESPC website.

The kitchen is fitted with modern wall and base cabinets, with a display cabinet and spacious worktops.

1. Kitchen

The kitchen is fitted with modern wall and base cabinets, with a display cabinet and spacious worktops.

The kitchen has been beautifully designed with plenty of storage.

2. Kitchen

The kitchen has been beautifully designed with plenty of storage.

A utility room is linked to the kitchen space and offers excellent storage. It also doubles as a boot room, with space for shows and coats.

3. Utility room

A utility room is linked to the kitchen space and offers excellent storage. It also doubles as a boot room, with space for shows and coats.

Like the rest of the house, the hallways between rooms are neutral and beautifully styled.

4. Hallway

Like the rest of the house, the hallways between rooms are neutral and beautifully styled.

