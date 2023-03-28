Green East Lothian family home on the market

Although it looks predominately white, this attractive five bedroom detached family home in Dunbar is one of the greenest homes available, thanks to solar panels on the roof and an electric vehicle charging point.

Currently available for offers over £475,000, 28 Salisbury Walk in the seaside East Lothian town also includes a dual-aspect living room with elegant French doors which lead you seamlessly out into the rear garden, and a generous enclosed rear garden with a stunning pergola and second seating area to the rear with a large lawn and shrubs.

The property also comes with a front garden and paved double driveway, gas central heating and double glazing throughout, and a single garage, the electric vehicle charging point, and on-street parking.

Comfortable, modern family living is assured in this five-bedroom home set within an exclusive development. To view this property you need to register online.

