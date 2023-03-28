News you can trust since 1873
East Lothian property: Dunbar five bedroom home with solar panels and EV charging point

Green East Lothian family home on the market

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 28th Mar 2023, 11:06 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 11:07 BST

Although it looks predominately white, this attractive five bedroom detached family home in Dunbar is one of the greenest homes available, thanks to solar panels on the roof and an electric vehicle charging point.

Currently available for offers over £475,000, 28 Salisbury Walk in the seaside East Lothian town also includes a dual-aspect living room with elegant French doors which lead you seamlessly out into the rear garden, and a generous enclosed rear garden with a stunning pergola and second seating area to the rear with a large lawn and shrubs.

The property also comes with a front garden and paved double driveway, gas central heating and double glazing throughout, and a single garage, the electric vehicle charging point, and on-street parking.

Comfortable, modern family living is assured in this five-bedroom home set within an exclusive development. To view this property you need to register online.

This attractive property in East Lothian comes with solar panels on the roof.

1. Solar panels

This attractive property in East Lothian comes with solar panels on the roof. Photo: Ross McBride

The dual-aspect living room with elegant French doors which lead you seamlessly out into the rear garden.

2. Living room

The dual-aspect living room with elegant French doors which lead you seamlessly out into the rear garden. Photo: Ross McBride

This five bedroom home comes with an electric car charging point situated at the front of the garage, and private front and back gardens.

3. 28 Salisbury Walk, Dunbar

This five bedroom home comes with an electric car charging point situated at the front of the garage, and private front and back gardens. Photo: Ross McBride

The property is quietly positioned in a cul-de-sac location and finished with beautifully presented interiors.

4. Hallway

The property is quietly positioned in a cul-de-sac location and finished with beautifully presented interiors. Photo: Ross McBride

East Lothian