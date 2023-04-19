East Lothian’s popularity in the property market shows no sign of waning

Scottish property portal ESPC has revealed the 10 most-viewed properties in Edinburgh and the Lothians on its website during March 2023.

Properties in the top 10 list were located in a range of areas from the desirable region of East Lothian to the suburbs of Edinburgh. In terms of property type, nine of the top 10 homes in March had at least three bedrooms, demonstrating that demand is still strong for larger homes, which the ESPC says it would expect given the rise in hybrid working over the last three years.

With a range of schools, transport and amenities, plus an idyllic setting between the Capital, the coast and the countryside, East Lothian’s popularity shows no signs of waning with ESPC’s active home buyers. Half of the top 10 properties in March were located here.

Paul Hilton, CEO of ESPC, said: “This rundown of our most-popular homes on ESPC is an interesting look at the requirements of homebuyers across East Central Scotland, and highlights what buyers are looking for in the current climate. Larger family homes have been particularly popular with buyers in March 2023 with six homes on the top 10 list having four or five bedrooms. These homes will stand the test of time as they offer versatile living options to accommodate family living and hybrid working.

“Half of the homes on the top 10 list were located in East Lothian which offers a great alternative for buyers searching for homes outside of Edinburgh, as it offers excellent transport links, local amenities, green spaces and a sense of community, as well as a more affordable price tag for a range of buyers. Six out of the ten homes in the list are now ‘under offer’, highlighting the continued strength of the market.

“If you are thinking of buying or selling this summer it is never too early to talk to your solicitor estate agent. ESPC solicitor estate agents are up to date with what is currently happening in the local market and have the skills and expertise to provide the guidance and support you need.”

1 . Borve Cottage, Ballencrieff, Longniddry, East Lothian, This renovation project in Longniddry in East Lothian takes the top spot for the second month in a row. It has huge potential to become a spacious family home with space for three bedrooms, a bathroom and an open-plan kitchen/dining room. There is also a brick-built garage or workshop, further outdoor storage space and a greenhouse. This property, valued at £215,000 is currently under offer. Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . 41 Broompark Road, Edinburgh, Homes in the popular family-friendly suburb of Corstorphine are always popular with ESPC buyers with its proximity to schools, local amenities and Edinburgh city centre. This beautiful four-bed semi- detached house provides flexible family living with a rear extension providing an open-plan kitchen area to socialise in, four double bedrooms, a contemporary bathroom and a large garden with a decking area. Valued at £470,000, the home is currently under offer. Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . 5 Whiteside Farm Lane, Bathgate This property is in the top five most-viewed homes for the second month running and with Bathgate’s easy links to Edinburgh and the central belt it’s easy to see why. The five-bed detached house is within a unique steading development and is surrounded by scenic views of the countryside. This property is currently on the market for £525,000. Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

4 . Preston Park, Preston Road, Prestonpans, East Lothian, The most expensive home on the list, at £700,000, was this spacious four-bed detached period property in Prestonpans in East Lothian. The house has a beautiful large garden that extends to around a third of an acre and wraps around the property. The home also has beautiful original features in the form of a bay-windowed living room with elegant cornicing and a traditional fireplace and an elegant study with a fire and marble mantelpiece. Photo: ESPC Photo Sales