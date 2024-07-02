There were seven Edinburgh homes in the top 10 most viewed properties featured on the Evening News website so far this year. Two of the properties were in Midlothian, with the other in West Lothian.
And it seems like our readers do like to be beside the seaside, with four of our top five all near a beach, with two in Portobello, one in Joppa and another in Cramond.
1. 26 Wilson's Park, Portobello
This home at 26 Wilson's Park in Portobello, a stone's throw from the beach, was our most viewed property article in the first half of 2024. Posted on January 13, this two bedroom home was available for offers over £240,000. | Warners
2. 39 Morton Street, Joppa
Buyers longing to live beside the seaside were drawn to this wonderfully characterful four-bedroom Victorian villa in Joppa in January. With beautiful period features and offering a light, airy ambience throughout, this spacious property at 39 Morton Street was on the market at offers over £765,000. | ESPC
3. 2 Cramond Village
This quaint, 18th Century, B-Listed, one-bedroom, main door flat has an idyllic location in the desirable Cramond Village, a stone's throw from the River Almond and has stunning views of the Forth estuary and Fife coastline. Third on our list, it was available for offers over £220,000. | ESPC
4. 37 Sciennes Road
This elegant four-bed Victorian villa in Sciennes, packed with historic detail and plenty of potential, was up for sale at offers over £840,000 when we posted about it on January 24. Situated in the heart of Sciennes, 37 Sciennes Road benefits from excellent local amenities and schools and is a convenient distance from the city centre and surrounding areas. The property retains many original period features throughout including fireplaces, cornicing and shutters, and offers fantastic potential. | Urquharts
