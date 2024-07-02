Edinburgh and Lothians top 10 most popular properties on our website during the first half of 2024

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 18:40 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2024, 18:42 BST

With the first half of 2024 done and dusted, we decided to take a look back at what were the most popular properties on our website from January to June this year.

There were seven Edinburgh homes in the top 10 most viewed properties featured on the Evening News website so far this year. Two of the properties were in Midlothian, with the other in West Lothian.

And it seems like our readers do like to be beside the seaside, with four of our top five all near a beach, with two in Portobello, one in Joppa and another in Cramond.

This home at 26 Wilson's Park in Portobello, a stone's throw from the beach, was our most viewed property article in the first half of 2024. Posted on January 13, this two bedroom home was available for offers over £240,000.

1. 26 Wilson's Park, Portobello

This home at 26 Wilson's Park in Portobello, a stone's throw from the beach, was our most viewed property article in the first half of 2024. Posted on January 13, this two bedroom home was available for offers over £240,000. | Warners

Photo Sales
Buyers longing to live beside the seaside were drawn to this wonderfully characterful four-bedroom Victorian villa in Joppa in January. With beautiful period features and offering a light, airy ambience throughout, this spacious property at 39 Morton Street was on the market at offers over £765,000.

2. 39 Morton Street, Joppa

Buyers longing to live beside the seaside were drawn to this wonderfully characterful four-bedroom Victorian villa in Joppa in January. With beautiful period features and offering a light, airy ambience throughout, this spacious property at 39 Morton Street was on the market at offers over £765,000. | ESPC

Photo Sales
This quaint, 18th Century, B-Listed, one-bedroom, main door flat has an idyllic location in the desirable Cramond Village, a stone's throw from the River Almond and has stunning views of the Forth estuary and Fife coastline. Third on our list, it was available for offers over £220,000.

3. 2 Cramond Village

This quaint, 18th Century, B-Listed, one-bedroom, main door flat has an idyllic location in the desirable Cramond Village, a stone's throw from the River Almond and has stunning views of the Forth estuary and Fife coastline. Third on our list, it was available for offers over £220,000. | ESPC

Photo Sales
This elegant four-bed Victorian villa in Sciennes, packed with historic detail and plenty of potential, was up for sale at offers over £840,000 when we posted about it on January 24. Situated in the heart of Sciennes, 37 Sciennes Road benefits from excellent local amenities and schools and is a convenient distance from the city centre and surrounding areas. The property retains many original period features throughout including fireplaces, cornicing and shutters, and offers fantastic potential.

4. 37 Sciennes Road

This elegant four-bed Victorian villa in Sciennes, packed with historic detail and plenty of potential, was up for sale at offers over £840,000 when we posted about it on January 24. Situated in the heart of Sciennes, 37 Sciennes Road benefits from excellent local amenities and schools and is a convenient distance from the city centre and surrounding areas. The property retains many original period features throughout including fireplaces, cornicing and shutters, and offers fantastic potential. | Urquharts

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghProperties

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.