4 . 37 Sciennes Road

This elegant four-bed Victorian villa in Sciennes, packed with historic detail and plenty of potential, was up for sale at offers over £840,000 when we posted about it on January 24. Situated in the heart of Sciennes, 37 Sciennes Road benefits from excellent local amenities and schools and is a convenient distance from the city centre and surrounding areas. The property retains many original period features throughout including fireplaces, cornicing and shutters, and offers fantastic potential. | Urquharts