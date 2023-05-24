1 . 10 Boswall Road, Edinburgh

Racking up more than 18,000 views, this renovation project in the desirable Trinity area of Edinburgh took the top spot for April. The three-bedroom property is the most expensive on the list and although it needs modernising and upgrading, it has fantastic potential to be a spacious family home with its granny flat and extensive garden grounds. This property is currently available for offers over £925,000. Photo: ESPC