Edinburgh and Lothians property: The top 10 most viewed homes for sale on ESPC in April 2023

The most viewed properties on the ESPC website in Edinburgh and the Lothians
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 24th May 2023, 15:45 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 15:46 BST

Scottish property portal ESPC has revealed the 10 most-viewed properties in Edinburgh and the Lothians on its website during April this year.

The majority of the top 10 properties were located in Edinburgh, hinting that buyers continue to be drawn to city living. Other popular properties spanned East Lothian and Midlothian, with a variety of home styles attracting interest from ESPC house hunters, from large Victorian villas to quaint country bungalows.

Eight of the top 10 Edinburgh and Lothians homes are ‘under offer’, highlighting the strength of the market despite it continuing to calm following years of high demand and high price growth due to the pandemic.

Paul Hilton, CEO of ESPC, said: “The top 10 most-viewed properties for April show us that many buyers are searching for larger, longer-term family homes that offer additional space and flexibility of use.”

Racking up more than 18,000 views, this renovation project in the desirable Trinity area of Edinburgh took the top spot for April. The three-bedroom property is the most expensive on the list and although it needs modernising and upgrading, it has fantastic potential to be a spacious family home with its granny flat and extensive garden grounds. This property is currently available for offers over £925,000.

1. 10 Boswall Road, Edinburgh

Racking up more than 18,000 views, this renovation project in the desirable Trinity area of Edinburgh took the top spot for April. The three-bedroom property is the most expensive on the list and although it needs modernising and upgrading, it has fantastic potential to be a spacious family home with its granny flat and extensive garden grounds. This property is currently available for offers over £925,000. Photo: ESPC

The second most-viewed property on espc.com in April was this modern detached bungalow in Gilmerton. With four spacious bedrooms, a home gym (pictured), a hot tub and a bathroom with a waterproof TV, it’s easy to see why potential buyers in Edinburgh were quick to view this home. A closing date has been set for this property, which was available for offers over £425,000.

2. 433 Gilmerton Road, Edinburgh

The second most-viewed property on espc.com in April was this modern detached bungalow in Gilmerton. With four spacious bedrooms, a home gym (pictured), a hot tub and a bathroom with a waterproof TV, it’s easy to see why potential buyers in Edinburgh were quick to view this home. A closing date has been set for this property, which was available for offers over £425,000. Photo: ESPC

Boasting stunning Georgian architecture, this three-bedroom house combines city life with seaside tranquillity in Portobello. The spacious property is ideal for growing families with extensive basement storage and a large southwest-facing garden for entertaining. The house will also appeal to those who love traditional homes as it has a range of period features including decorative cornicing, stripped wood flooring, fireplaces and working shutters. This property, which was available for offers over £710,000 is currently under offer.

3. 15 Brighton Crescent West, Portobello, Edinburgh

Boasting stunning Georgian architecture, this three-bedroom house combines city life with seaside tranquillity in Portobello. The spacious property is ideal for growing families with extensive basement storage and a large southwest-facing garden for entertaining. The house will also appeal to those who love traditional homes as it has a range of period features including decorative cornicing, stripped wood flooring, fireplaces and working shutters. This property, which was available for offers over £710,000 is currently under offer. Photo: ESPC

Homes in the fashionable Stockbridge area are always highly sought after and it’s no surprise that this attractive four-bedroom B-listed double upper flat is in the top five most viewed homes. Set over two floors, the property has beautiful period features and has access to St Bernard's Crescent Garden– a private garden for residents to use. This property was available for offers over £640,000 but is currently under offer.

4. 26 (1F) St. Bernard's Crescent, Edinburgh

Homes in the fashionable Stockbridge area are always highly sought after and it’s no surprise that this attractive four-bedroom B-listed double upper flat is in the top five most viewed homes. Set over two floors, the property has beautiful period features and has access to St Bernard's Crescent Garden– a private garden for residents to use. This property was available for offers over £640,000 but is currently under offer. Photo: ESPC

