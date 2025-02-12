Edinburgh and Lothians top 10 most popular properties in January on the ESPC website

Interestingly, January’s most popular properties were restricted to just two regions, Edinburgh and East Lothian.

Edinburgh attracted the most attention from house hunters in August, with seven of the properties located in the capital. The three East Lothian homes making up the top 10 are spread throughout the region, being found in Musselburgh, Ormiston and Dunbar.

Once again, houses were in high demand among house hunters, making up eight of the top 10 most viewed homes in January. Three-bedroom houses proved popular this month, with no fewer than six properties featuring a trio of bedrooms, across a variety of property styles including detached bungalow, semi-detached and terraced houses.

Sign up for our new Breaking Newsletter and keep up to date on the latest news stories from Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Of the two flats featured in the top 10, one is a stylish studio apartment in the Edinburgh’s West End, while the other is a two-bedroom flat in popular Portobello.

Paul Hilton, CEO of ESPC, said: “As expected in January, interest in our properties on espc.com surged as online visitors became more serious about making a move at the start of the year.

“The most popular listings featured a diverse mix of first-time buyer-friendly homes with affordable price points in convenient commuter locations, as well as mid-to-high-end properties ideal for families, situated in sought-after areas of the capital.“

1 . Family home with stylish interiors in Redhall The most viewed property of the month is this beautifully presented three-bedroom semi-detached house, located in the popular suburb of Redhall and ideally situated for great transport links to Edinburgh city centre. Offered in turn-key condition, this immaculate family home at 28 Redhall Road, featuring a contemporary open plan kitchen/dining room, has certainly been popular with buyers since its arrival onto the market, offering that instant feeling of “being at home”. The property is currently under offer, having been available for offers over £280,000. | Warners Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Fabulous colony style home a short walk from Portobello Beach The second most viewed property on this latest month's list is this characterful colony style home, located within walking distance of both Portobello High Street and the town’s popular seaside promenade. Developed in 2022, this ideal first-time buyer or small family home boasts inviting and light-filled interiors and a lovely open plan living/ dining/ kitchen space, and is presented to the market in excellent condition throughout. The property at 69 Cunningham Square is currently under offer, having been available at offers over £310,000. | McDougall McQueen Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Characterful bungalow with stunning outdoor space Effortlessly blending contemporary and traditional styles, this wonderful, detached bungalow at 7 Hillview Drive has much to offer. A brilliant home for both relaxing and entertaining, the property features a light-filled living room with bi-fold doors leading to a spacious deck, well-tended garden and bespoke garden room. Set in Corstorphine, the house is located close to an abundance of amenities and an excellent bus service to the city centre. Having been available for offers over £585,000, this home is currently under offer. | Warners Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

4 . A gem of a home in The Jewel This stunning three-bedroom end-terrace home is nestled within a highly sought-after development in Edinburgh’s desirable Jewel area. Finished to an exceptional standard, the home boasts a spacious dual-aspect living room, a sleek modern kitchen with integrated appliances, and a sunlit south-facing garden. Additional highlights at 4 Redsman Place include a master bedroom with en-suite, generous storage, private parking, and gas central heating -an exquisite home blending style, comfort, and convenience. Currently under offer, this home had been available for offers over £295,000. | Warners Photo: ESPC Photo Sales