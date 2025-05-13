Edinburgh and Lothians top 10 most viewed properties on the ESPC website in April

Houses were clearly in exceptional demand with property-seekers, with all but one of the top 10 homes being houses of varying sizes and styles. Detached properties were the most desirable, with six making up the top 10, while all but two properties offered at least three bedrooms, hinting at a high level of demand from second-steppers and family buyers looking for longer-term properties to put down roots in.
In contrast to the previous month’s list, where there was a wide breadth of budgets, the top 10 most viewed homes of April featured an abundance of premium properties.
The most popular properties sat at the higher end of the scale in terms of budget with no fewer than eight homes priced over £400,000, with the most expensive home marketed for offers over £895,000, and the cheapest property listed for offers over £185,000. This majority of high-end homes in the list resulted in an average listing price of £551,500.
A mix of locations made the latest monthly list, dominated by Edinburgh, where seven of the properties were located.
Stay on track with all of Edinburgh’s biggest and latest stories with the Edinburgh Evening News daily newsletter.
Paul Hilton, CEO of ESPC, said: “The latest data from espc.com for April 2025 highlights a surge in demand for detached family homes, with nine out of the 10 most viewed properties being houses, six of which are detached. And with the majority offering three or more bedrooms, it clearly reflects an appetite from family buyers and second-steppers looking to secure long-term homes that offer both space and flexibility.
“Premium homes dominated buyer interest last month, with eight of the top ten listings priced over £400,000 and an average asking price of £551,500. This underlines the continued strength of the higher-end market.
“While the latest monthly list included a wide geographical spread, Edinburgh remained the focus of buyer activity with seven properties featured, followed by strong interest in homes in Midlothian and West Lothian.”
“Once again, all top 10 homes were marketed as ‘offers over,’ reaffirming robust seller sentiment and a competitive local market as we move further into spring. And encouragingly, eight of these highly sought-after homes have already gone under offer, suggesting that buyer urgency and confidence remain high.”