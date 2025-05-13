Edinburgh and Lothians top 10 most viewed properties on the ESPC website in April

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 13th May 2025, 15:00 BST

Discover the 10 properties that were most popular with house hunters on espc.com in April, attracting over 70,000 online views between them over the course of the month.

Houses were clearly in exceptional demand with property-seekers, with all but one of the top 10 homes being houses of varying sizes and styles. Detached properties were the most desirable, with six making up the top 10, while all but two properties offered at least three bedrooms, hinting at a high level of demand from second-steppers and family buyers looking for longer-term properties to put down roots in.

In contrast to the previous month’s list, where there was a wide breadth of budgets, the top 10 most viewed homes of April featured an abundance of premium properties.

The most popular properties sat at the higher end of the scale in terms of budget with no fewer than eight homes priced over £400,000, with the most expensive home marketed for offers over £895,000, and the cheapest property listed for offers over £185,000. This majority of high-end homes in the list resulted in an average listing price of £551,500.

A mix of locations made the latest monthly list, dominated by Edinburgh, where seven of the properties were located.

Paul Hilton, CEO of ESPC, said: “The latest data from espc.com for April 2025 highlights a surge in demand for detached family homes, with nine out of the 10 most viewed properties being houses, six of which are detached. And with the majority offering three or more bedrooms, it clearly reflects an appetite from family buyers and second-steppers looking to secure long-term homes that offer both space and flexibility.

“Premium homes dominated buyer interest last month, with eight of the top ten listings priced over £400,000 and an average asking price of £551,500. This underlines the continued strength of the higher-end market.

“While the latest monthly list included a wide geographical spread, Edinburgh remained the focus of buyer activity with seven properties featured, followed by strong interest in homes in Midlothian and West Lothian.”

“Once again, all top 10 homes were marketed as ‘offers over,’ reaffirming robust seller sentiment and a competitive local market as we move further into spring. And encouragingly, eight of these highly sought-after homes have already gone under offer, suggesting that buyer urgency and confidence remain high.”

1. A quaint and characterful home by the coast

A rare coastal gem just steps from the beach, this charming, detached home in Portobello blends period character with modern style. Set within a beautifully landscaped walled garden, 19 Bedford Terrace features vaulted pine ceilings, exposed beams, and a striking stained-glass window. Already under offer, having been available for offers over £575,000, this unique home offers versatile family living in a peaceful setting just moments from Portobello’s vibrant High Street and promenade. | Annan Photo: ESPC

2. Breathtaking modern home with stunning countryside views

Taking second place on the list is this stunning and sophisticated family home with sweeping south-facing views over the surrounding countryside. Lovingly crafted by its current owners, this four-bedroom residence is flooded with natural light and finished to an exceptional standard, with energy efficiency thoughtfully incorporated throughout. Seamlessly blending stylish interiors with practical family living, this remarkable home at 11 Winchburgh Road, Woodend, Newton, offers an outstanding opportunity for those seeking space, quality, and rural charm. Having been available for offers over £600,000, this property is currently under offer. | Coulters Photo: ESPC

3. Three-bed family home in charming Clermiston

This bright and welcoming family home nestled on a peaceful street in the sought-after Clermiston area is number three on the list. With spacious living areas, complemented by front and rear gardens, a two-car driveway, and a fabulous fully enclosed rear garden, 22 Clermiston Green is perfect for modern family life and has attracted plenty of attention from househunters looking for great transport links to the city centre. This home is currently under offer having been available at offers over £300,000. | McDougall McQueen Photo: ESPC

4. Light-filled elegant home in Morningside

Set in the heart of vibrant Morningside, The Coach House is a truly unique and meticulously designed home. Offering elegant open-plan living, a stylish kitchen, two contemporary bathrooms, and a chic mezzanine level, The Coach House, 17 Ethel Terrace, has sparked an abundance of interest with its gorgeous interiors and superb location. This property is still currently available for offers over £625,000. | Clancys Photo: ESPC

