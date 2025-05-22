Edinburgh based housing association secures £13m funding injection

£13m refinancing loan from Royal Bank of Scotland enables Manor Estates Housing Association to continue to maintain and improve the quality of its affordable housing while delivering new homes in South Queensferry.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manor Estates Housing Association Ltd (MEHA), a registered social landlord and charity based in Edinburgh, is celebrating its 30th anniversary as it secures a £13 million funding injection from Royal Bank of Scotland.

The organisation, which has been providing social housing in Edinburgh since 1995, will use the funding to refinance a former housing loan and the balance will be used to fund MEHA's mission to maintain and improve the quality of its affordable housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With around 1,100 homes across the capital, MEHA has a long-standing commitment to delivering excellent housing services, developing new housing, with effective governance and financial management to secure the long-term future of the organisation. As proof of MEHA’s commitment to housing, they have recently completed the first phase of a new development in South Queensferry.

Manor Estates Housing Association

This support from Royal Bank of Scotland is part of the NatWest Group’s broader ambition for the UK affordable housing sector to fund £7.5bn across the UK between 1 January 2024 and year-end 2026.

Kathryn Miller, Corporate Services Director & Depute CEO of MEHA, said: “We are delighted to be working with the Royal Bank of Scotland and are looking forward to a long and positive working relationship between both organisations.

“Part of the new funds will help fund improvements in our housing stock over the next few years.’’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Landa, Real Estate Finance at Royal Bank of Scotland, commented: “Royal Bank of Scotland and the wider NatWest Group continues to be one of the leading lenders to the UK social housing sector.

“Manor Estates Housing Association (MEHA) has a long history in providing quality and affordable social housing in key regions of Edinburgh and the East Coast and we are delighted to be able to facilitate further support for their ongoing projects here in Scotland.

“As the organisation enters its 30th year in operation, it is great to help it prepare for the future and create opportunities for more people to enjoy access to affordable social housing.”

This funding injection comes after Royal Bank of Scotland concluded a lending transaction of £19 million for social housing developer Eildon Housing Association, with the Housing Association planning to deliver nearly 800 new homes in the Scottish Borders. More information on Royal Bank’s social housing ambitions can be found https://www.natwestgroup.com/news-and-insights/news-room/press-releases/enterprise/2025/feb/natwest-group-announces-updated-7-5bn-uk-social-housing-sector-l.html.

​