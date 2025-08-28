Three-bedroom bungalow in Corstorphine, Edinburgh for £390,000
This three-bedroom semi-detached bungalow on Glasgow Road in Corstorphine offers modern living in a prime Edinburgh location, and it’s on the market with offers over £390,000. With excellent transport links, generous gardens, and a bright open-plan living space, it’s a rare opportunity for buyers seeking both comfort and convenience in the capital.
Purplebricks is proud to present this appealing home in one of Edinburgh’s most sought-after areas. To book a viewing, simply head to the Purplebricks website or app and connect with one of the property experts at a time that suits you.
The property is set on a generous corner plot with a gated driveway, providing valuable off-road parking. Inside, the heart of the home is a spacious open-plan living room and kitchen, complete with direct access to the enclosed rear garden, perfect for entertaining or enjoying family time.
The master bedroom boasts an en-suite and integrated wardrobe, while two further doubles and a contemporary family bathroom with skylight complete the accommodation.
A newly installed boiler, gas central heating, and double glazing add to the home’s practical appeal, while a floored attic provides excellent storage.
Three bedrooms including en-suite master
Open-plan living and kitchen with garden access
Large enclosed gardens and gated driveway
Floored attic storage and new boiler (2023)
Located close to schools, shops, and transport links
Externally, the home benefits from large, secure front and rear gardens with ample room for outdoor relaxation.
Situated just four miles west of Edinburgh city centre, Corstorphine offers superb local amenities, including shops, schools, leisure facilities, and green spaces, with excellent bus links, easy motorway access, and proximity to Edinburgh Airport.
